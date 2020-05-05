Discerning Diner: Praiseworthy pasta at family-owned Anile's

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sometimes it’s difficult to get a good plate of pasta.

I remember times when my father would suggest visiting an Italian restaurant for dinner and my grandmother would always decline. “Why would I go out for pasta when mine is the best?” she would ask.

I had to admit that she had a point; it was hard to beat her sauce, and her ravioli was stellar. When I learned that Anile’s Ristorante & Pizzeria at 6 N. Front St., in Boiling Springs, has been a mainstay in the community for decades, that they earned a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in 2017 and are ranked high on Yelp, I figured that they must be doing something right and decided that it was well past time to give them a try.

My husband and I ordered online last Friday night and within a minute or so we received an email confirmation, along with information stating that our orders would be ready in approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

Business was brisk when we pulled into the parking lot around 5:45 p.m. as drivers jockeyed for open spaces. When my husband walked inside, an affable employee handed over a pizza box containing our respective meals. He chose the spaghetti and meatballs ($13.75), and I opted for the ravioli with meat sauce ($13.75). The smell during the drive home was tantalizing, and we couldn’t wait to dig in.