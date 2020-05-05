Discerning Diner: Praiseworthy pasta at family-owned Anile's

Sometimes it’s difficult to get a good plate of pasta.
I remember times when my father would suggest visiting an Italian restaurant for dinner and my grandmother would always decline. “Why would I go out for pasta when mine is the best?” she would ask.
I had to admit that she had a point; it was hard to beat her sauce, and her ravioli was stellar. When I learned that Anile’s Ristorante & Pizzeria at 6 N. Front St., in Boiling Springs, has been a mainstay in the community for decades, that they earned a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor in 2017 and are ranked high on Yelp, I figured that they must be doing something right and decided that it was well past time to give them a try.
My husband and I ordered online last Friday night and within a minute or so we received an email confirmation, along with information stating that our orders would be ready in approximately 30 to 40 minutes.
Business was brisk when we pulled into the parking lot around 5:45 p.m. as drivers jockeyed for open spaces. When my husband walked inside, an affable employee handed over a pizza box containing our respective meals. He chose the spaghetti and meatballs ($13.75), and I opted for the ravioli with meat sauce ($13.75). The smell during the drive home was tantalizing, and we couldn’t wait to dig in.
Anile’s menu lists items typically available in a pizzeria, from wings to fries, stromboli and hot and cold subs. Pizza selections run the gamut from Sicilian to thin crust. They even offer a pizza that is gluten-free. Specialty pizzas include white, vegetarian, buffalo (with buffalo sauce, chicken ranch and mozzarella cheese), their popular steak pizza and an eggplant parmigiana pizza, to name just a few.
For those who are watching their carbs, Anile’s offers a choice of nine salads, ranging from the typical Greek and chef salads, to a few selections topped with chicken cooked a variety of ways, ranging from breaded to grilled.
Pasta offerings are plentiful and include ravioli, spaghetti, stuffed shells, penne with marinara sauce, spaghetti with red or white clam sauce, lasagna and eggplant parmigiana.
Those who like a little something sweet at the end of their meals can opt for either cannoli or tiramisu.
My husband said his spaghetti was done a perfect al dente, and he enjoyed the flavorful sauce and the meatballs that came with his dish. “The meatballs tasted homemade and the sauce was so good that I’d be surprised if it wasn’t an old family recipe,” he said.
My dish came with six plump, delicious, cheesy, al dente ravioli. Because I wanted to enjoy the dish again for lunch the following day, I split the serving in two and discovered that they were actually more filling than I anticipated.
Because Anile’s pasta dishes are served with a large roll, I was able to make use of a good Greek olive oil for dipping that I had in the pantry. I uncorked a nice cabernet sauvignon and we enjoyed an upscale meal. One thing we’re thankful for is that we can still order takeout during these times, although we do look forward to the time when things are back to normal.
Boiling Springs is a beautiful area, and I can envision a future visit to Anile’s after taking a scenic walk around Children’s Lake, or taking in a show at nearby Allenberry Playhouse. After all, it’s not often that I happen upon ravioli that is almost as good as Nana used to make.
Next Up: Bubble Pho + Tea in Hampden Township.
