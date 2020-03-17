Discerning Diner: Pho King serves up Vietnamese cuisine in the former Thai Palace

Our cheerful and helpful server told us that he had to present the chef with the names of the dishes in Vietnamese, but that most customers order from the menu by number.

Our large pork bun appetizer came out first and was a hot pillow of fluffy goodness, with a hint of sweetness. When we cut it open, the inside revealed a hard-boiled egg, pork and a piece of Vietnamese sausage that resembled our hot dogs. The appetizer, with its mild flavors, would be something I’d recommend to someone who’s never eaten Vietnamese cuisine before.

My friend’s chicken wings arrived next, which he described as mildly flavored and very moist. Following that came his Bun Thit Nuong comprised of grilled, sliced seasoned pork served over cold rice vermicelli noodles and topped with crushed peanuts, with mint leaves on the side. He said it was good, but he thought that the overall dish was just a bit dry and he would choose another dish on a future visit.

The hot, steaming pho arrived at the table in a rather large bowl, despite it being listed on the menu as a “small” portion. It was served with a generous amount of bean sprouts, coriander leaves and bright, fresh Thai basil — all of which I added to my soup, along with a teaspoon of the hot pepper oil condiment placed on every table.