Discerning Diner: Pho King serves up Vietnamese cuisine in the former Thai Palace

The Carlisle Pike/Market Street is replete with restaurants designed to capture the hungry public’s attention as they drive down the busy strip of road.
Pho King is one of the newest restaurants added to the lineup, moving into the building at 3608 Market Street, Camp Hill, that for years housed Thai Palace, which quietly shuttered its doors this winter. Those who visit will recognize the familiar décor with a combination of booth and table seating and notice that it has been given a fresh coat of cream-colored paint to brighten up the interior.
The restaurant also orders take-out, which could be useful for residents at a time when Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the temporary halt of dining-in services across the state.
The extensive menu is too large to expound upon in this short column, so I recommend visiting their website, www.phokingonline.com, to view everything Pho King offers. Each section of the menu offers at least a dozen items.
Appetizers include fried fish cake, shrimp rolls and fried pork dumplings known as gyoza. For those unfamiliar with the dish for which the restaurant is named, it may be helpful to know that some of the spices used in traditional pho dishes are cloves, star anise, coriander seeds, fennel, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Pho King offers a variety of protein options to add to the soup, including rare beef, chicken, shrimp and meatballs.
Additional menu selections include stir-fried rice noodle dishes served with ingredients like shrimp, vegetables, chicken and fried tofu. Those who are unfamiliar with Vietnamese food may want to try one of the fried rice dishes with their choice of protein. Vegetarians can choose entrées ranging from spring rolls with soft tofu, to vegetarian noodle soup and vermicelli noodles with vegetables.
Those who enjoy Lo Mein will find four types on the menu, and those who prefer sandwiches may like the Vietnamese sandwiches called Banh Mi with ingredients like grilled chicken thighs, bologna and pate and grilled sliced pork. All Banh Mi sandwiches are crowned with a shmear of liver pate, mayonnaise and fresh and pickled vegetables.
You have free articles remaining.
Beverages also run the gamut and include Thai tea with boba (round chewy black balls made with tapioca), fruit smoothies, Vietnamese-style coffee with condensed milk, and a Vietnamese preserved plum drink, to name just a few of the selections you won’t easily find elsewhere.
My friend and I decided that we would split a pork bun ($4) as an appetizer. For my main meal, I ordered the “Lunch Combination Special” ($9.99), opting for Pho served with lean flank steak and a spring roll. My friend chose a selection from the Rice Vermicelli section of the menu called the Bun Thit Nuong ($11.50) along with crispy, fried, butter chicken wings (6 for $7.50).
Our cheerful and helpful server told us that he had to present the chef with the names of the dishes in Vietnamese, but that most customers order from the menu by number.
Our large pork bun appetizer came out first and was a hot pillow of fluffy goodness, with a hint of sweetness. When we cut it open, the inside revealed a hard-boiled egg, pork and a piece of Vietnamese sausage that resembled our hot dogs. The appetizer, with its mild flavors, would be something I’d recommend to someone who’s never eaten Vietnamese cuisine before.
My friend’s chicken wings arrived next, which he described as mildly flavored and very moist. Following that came his Bun Thit Nuong comprised of grilled, sliced seasoned pork served over cold rice vermicelli noodles and topped with crushed peanuts, with mint leaves on the side. He said it was good, but he thought that the overall dish was just a bit dry and he would choose another dish on a future visit.
The hot, steaming pho arrived at the table in a rather large bowl, despite it being listed on the menu as a “small” portion. It was served with a generous amount of bean sprouts, coriander leaves and bright, fresh Thai basil — all of which I added to my soup, along with a teaspoon of the hot pepper oil condiment placed on every table.
The flavors in the pho were balanced and superseded some of the pho that I’ve had in the past, which was either too heavy on the cinnamon or too heavy on the cloves. I also enjoyed the spring roll that came with the soup and was pleasantly surprised with the generous portion of peanut dipping sauce that came with it (I often run out of dipping sauce before I finish my spring roll). I also noticed that I can order two spring rolls for a mere $4.50—which is inexpensive compared to some area places, which can charge up to $9.50 for two.
We were quite full by the time we were ready to go, so we both packed up some of our food to enjoy the next day. For the record, we were in and out of Pho King in about 45 minutes, which may be useful information for those who are interested in visiting during their lunch hours when restaurants are back to serving dine-in customers.
I think that Pho King will be a welcome alternative to some of the routine dishes available along this busy thoroughfare. Prices were fair, portions were generous, service was friendly, and I’m looking forward to returning at a later date to try more Vietnamese specialties.