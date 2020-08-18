Discerning Diner: Peppermill offers scores of meal options

About four years ago, I weighed in with my impressions of The Peppermill Restaurant located in the strip mall off of Wesley Drive in Lower Allen Township. Recently I had heard that there was a change in management, so I decided to pay another visit to the establishment that has been a mainstay in the area for many years.
My husband and I arrived last Saturday for lunch and noticed that the décor hasn’t changed much, if at all, since my last visit. The spacious, one-room restaurant is a mixture of roomy booths and tables and has three seating areas separated by frosted glass partitions.
A small dining counter is aligned along the back wall in front of the “pass.” I recalled the light lavender color of the booths from my last visit. Paintings of purple flowers festoon the walls and are topped with purple ribbons. A rug runs through the restaurant and ties it all in with purple leaves, or feathers, depending on whom you ask.
The eatery still seems to accommodate about 179 people, although that number has since been reduced by 75 percent (noted by x’s on tables) in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
When we arrived, we were greeted and seated immediately, asked about our drink preference and were given a few minutes to peruse the rather large menu.
Peppermill offers a wide array of choices, starting with handhelds, along with an assortment of wraps, burgers and sandwiches like Reubens, BLTs, French Dips and cheesesteaks. About two dozen lunch specials were listed for $6.99 that day and included a selection of sandwiches like the BLT grilled cheese, tuna on a pita, a junior ham and cheese club and a beef/cheddar barbecue sandwich, to name a few. Not a bad deal when one considers that soup and/or fries are included.
Some customers prefer a refreshing salad on such hot days and Peppermill obliges with a dozen choices ranging from the standard house salad to choices like Caesar, chef and Greek. Patrons with heartier appetites can opt for dishes like veal parmigiana, linguine alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, roast turkey with stuffing, liver and onions, steaks, pork chops and a selection of stir fries with a choice of protein served over rice. Seafood selections include haddock, salmon, stuffed flounder and tilapia, among others.
Those with little ones in tow may be interested in the children's menu offering items like grilled cheese, chicken tenders, mac and cheese and spaghetti, all for $6.50 or less.
Because of the enormity of the menu, it took a few minutes to decide on our selections. My husband always enjoys a good chicken parmesan, so putting that in a sub roll and calling it lunch made him very happy. The $6.99 special allowed him to add a cup of chili for an upcharge of 99 cents. I, too, decided on a sandwich, going for something a little different this time. The Kansas chicken sandwich, comprised of a grilled chicken filet, topped with tomatoes, lettuce, barbecue sauce and onion rings ($8.99) looked interesting, so I decided to give it a shot.
Our waitress was friendly and efficient, and I have to mention that I’m always appreciative of someone who remains upbeat, despite having to wear a mask all day. She delivered our meals within 15 minutes and later topped off our waters as we dined.
My husband, who has eaten his share of chili over the years, said he enjoyed the dish and that it was the best “diner chili” he had tasted in quite a long time, and it seemed to disappear from the bowl in a flash. The chicken parmesan grinder also received a thumbs up for the moist chicken tenders and the tasty sauce.
I, too, enjoyed my sandwich. Once again, the chicken was tender and moist, and the barbecue sauce was a nice complement to the sandwich, lending it a bit of a smoky flavor. Because I’m limiting my carb intake, I decided to cut the bun in half and had no trouble eating it sandwiched between two roll halves.
Before we left, our waitress tried to tempt us with a rundown of pies and cakes that were available that day, and when I heard there was carrot cake, I had to splurge. After all, I did save a few calories by foregoing half of the sandwich bun, right? The moist, generous portion of carrot cake cost a mere $4.95, which is a bargain compared to what I’ve paid at other places.
It’s always a pleasure to dine in these days and especially so when you’re treated like your business is appreciated. I, for one, no longer take eating onsite for granted and am hoping that when this is all over, we will still have most of our independent family restaurants to patronize and support.
Next Up: Dinner at Akitas in Lemoyne.
