Discerning Diner: Peppermill offers scores of meal options

About four years ago, I weighed in with my impressions of The Peppermill Restaurant located in the strip mall off of Wesley Drive in Lower Allen Township. Recently I had heard that there was a change in management, so I decided to pay another visit to the establishment that has been a mainstay in the area for many years.

My husband and I arrived last Saturday for lunch and noticed that the décor hasn’t changed much, if at all, since my last visit. The spacious, one-room restaurant is a mixture of roomy booths and tables and has three seating areas separated by frosted glass partitions.

A small dining counter is aligned along the back wall in front of the “pass.” I recalled the light lavender color of the booths from my last visit. Paintings of purple flowers festoon the walls and are topped with purple ribbons. A rug runs through the restaurant and ties it all in with purple leaves, or feathers, depending on whom you ask.

The eatery still seems to accommodate about 179 people, although that number has since been reduced by 75 percent (noted by x’s on tables) in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.

When we arrived, we were greeted and seated immediately, asked about our drink preference and were given a few minutes to peruse the rather large menu.