Discerning Diner: Olive Oil Grille offers fresh, healthy food

The pita was fluffy and light, and he said the grilled flavor of the meatballs worked well with the other options he chose. It’s as if all the flavors were designed to work together harmoniously, no matter how one customizes the final dish.

We also enjoyed the hearty French lentil, which was delicious, seasoned nicely with plenty of flavor, laying rest the notion that vegan, gluten-free soups must all be bland.

Customers may be interested to learn that neither freezer, nor microwave or fryer is used in the making of the food, so that everything is at the peak of freshness. I might also remark that the protein portions are ample, as opposed to what one might find at a chain employing a similar concept, which reminds me of an old joke where the waiter asks the customer how he found his steak. “With a magnifying glass,” comes the reply.

Drinks included strawberry lemonade and mint iced tea on the day we visited, and for those craving something sweet afterward, giant oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies were for sale at the front.

Have a little one in tow? The Olive Oil Grille offers a mini-pita and juice at $6.25 for children ages 12 and younger.