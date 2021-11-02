Discerning Diner: North Mountain Inn offers good food, cheap drinks

On Waggoner’s Gap Road, you’ll find an unassuming little place called the North Mountain Inn. For those of you old enough to remember the sitcom “Cheers,” I’ll sum things up by saying, “It’s like Cheers, but with smokers.”

I’m addressing this up front before tempting your tastebuds with descriptions of food you won’t enjoy if smoke offends you, although I should also mention that you can always consider takeout.

When my husband and I arrived at the 3636 Waggoners Gap Road location last week, we found easy parking in the ample lot and upon entering, seated ourselves. After a few minutes, I walked up to the crowded bar to question whether they offered table service. A customer piped up and suggested that we should order at the bar before the friendly bartender took over, grabbing a few menus, bringing them to our table and offering to take our drink order.

As we perused the menu, we first saw a list of “munchies,” like breaded mushrooms, pierogies served the way I like them (with butter and sour cream), mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders and “Bang Bang Shrimp” deep fried and served in sweet chili sauce.

Additional selections included sandwiches like burgers and BLTs, grilled cheese, grilled chicken, beer battered haddock, crab cake and more. A “submarine” category listed ham, turkey, cheeseburger, cheesesteak, hot smoked sausage and breaded haddock subs. A half dozen salads are available for those who prefer light fare: chef, garden, grilled steak, chef, taco and grilled chicken.

Wings are served by the dozen and half dozen and include sauces like garlic parmesan, Old Bay, Jamaican Jerk and Honey BBQ. If none of that suits your fancy, there’s also a selection of “baskets,” including items like fried shrimp and beer battered haddock filets.

Steak is also on the menu, but is limited to Wednesday night. I hear the place is packed then, that it’s quite a bargain and that reservations are necessary. Between 5 and 9 p.m., customers can enjoy a 16-ounce ribeye dinner (with sides) for $16.95, or split the steak for $20 a couple.

We both started out with a pre-dinner cocktail — he with Hendrick’s on the rocks ($4) and me with a raspberry vodka with club soda ($3.50) and no, that’s not a typo. What year are we in? With average drink prices ranging around $10 these days, the receipt had us doing a double take.

I chose a half-dozen hot garlic wings ($8.50) and a hard-shell taco ($2). He opted for a cheesesteak sub ($8.75).

Seating at the North Mountain Inn is a combination of high-top, regular tables and bar seating, and a pool table is available for anyone who is interested in engaging in a friendly competition.

We waited about 15 minutes for our food and were very pleased. My taco was flavorful and the hot garlic wings were plump and delicious. They even included celery and bleu cheese, which isn’t always a “given” at restaurants anymore, unfortunately.

My husband, who’s a Philly guy, said his cheesesteak sub was so delicious that it might warrant another climb up the mountain in the future. Everything was superb, from the high-quality ample portion of meat and cheese, to the roll that tasted like it came straight from Philly.

As we settled our tab, we commented to each other how the food and service exceeded our expectations. As nonsmokers, we weren’t altogether thrilled with the cigarette smoke, but it really wasn’t overwhelming in the back of the room where we sat.

Therefore, my advice is to grab a seat far from the bar if cigarette smoke bothers you. If it doesn’t, I’m sure you’ll find the North Mountain Inn a friendly place to drop in for a delicious meal and inexpensive drink prices that will make you think that you stepped back a few decades in time.

Next Up: Tawan Thai in Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0