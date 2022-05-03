Discerning Diner: New Egyptian restaurant, King Tut, impresses in Carlisle

Early in April, I started to hear that a long-rumored Egyptian restaurant had quietly opened downtown and the early feedback was that it was a welcome addition to the local scene.

On that, I can’t disagree.

King Tut, located at 120 N. Hanover St., has been open about three weeks now. Any trace of the shop that formerly occupied the space is now deeply hidden under a bright mural depicting the sights of Egypt on one wall, a new paint job on the other, laminate flooring and brighter lighting. The front windows invite passersby in with Egyptian statuary and images.

As inviting as the transformation of the retail space is, the menu is what prompted plenty of discussion and has enticed diners to visit more than once in the short time the place has been open. The restaurant may well be the first halal establishment in downtown, if not in all of Carlisle.

A co-worker and I visited King Tut for lunch in early April. The owners have been tweaking the menu since then, but the focus on Mediterranean cuisine remains the same. Vegetarians will find plenty to enjoy here, as will those whose tastes run more to beef, chicken or lamb.

On the vegetarian side, falafel is available as both a sandwich and as a dinner plate with available sides of tabbouleh salad, hummus, grape leaves, rice and baba ghanoush (a dish made from eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice, tahini and seasonings). My coworker picked up a side of the baba ghanoush that was large enough not only for her to enjoy but also enough to take home after giving me a sample.

On the meatier side, there are sandwich and dinner plate versions of lamb or chicken kebabs, as well as beef liver plates and sandwiches. No establishment featuring Egyptian food would be complete without shawarma (available in both chicken and lamb). I didn’t try the chicken shawarma myself, but my co-worker assured me it was delicious.

I picked the more than reasonably priced falafel plate, which came with a small cup of tahini and a side of “green salad,” which was sliced vegetables in a pickle dressing. It instantly became one of my favorite side dishes and served as a perfect complement to the generous serving of falafel.

In the weeks since I first visited, King Tut has added a couple of items to its menu that would be perfect for those who are unfamiliar with their dishes. The sampler plate gives visitors the chance to try a little bit of chicken and beef shawarma, chicken and beef kebabs, beef kofta and falafel – all on one plate and served over rice. I suspect the side sampler, which includes potato salad, tabbouleh, baba ghanoush, hummus, tahini and garlic dip served with pita bread, would be enough for a full-on lunch for many.

The Mediterranean feel doesn’t end with the main course. Desserts like baklava and drinks like Turkish coffee, tea and roselle juice, made from a plant in the hibiscus family, round out the experience.

Every once in a while, you visit a new restaurant for the first time and even as you’re walking out the door you start planning what you’re going to have the next time you go. King Tut is one of those restaurants. It’s one that I hope will be in downtown Carlisle for a long time to come.

