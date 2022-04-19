Discerning Diner: Molly Pitcher Brewing gives careful eye to brews and food

Molly Pitcher Brewing Company has been a Carlisle favorite since its early days in a converted auto dealership and garage on East South Street, located closer than a football field to the statue of its namesake in the town’s Old Cemetery.

The opening of the taproom at 139 W. High Street in 2018 only solidified its stature.

With more space, the taproom has hosted live music, trivia nights and theme nights in which music, beer and food are paired to themes like the Grand Old Opry, Woodstock or MTV Unplugged. Its striking glass façade is as much a welcome site to visitors coming in the front door as the comfortable dining patio is to those who come in through the back.

I was greeted quickly when I came in on a recent weekday for lunch and was offered a seat at the bar or a small table. I picked the bar to take up a little less space even though it wasn’t super busy at the time.

The menu is a simple front and back affair with an entire side dedicated to its line-up of beers and hard cider from its always-popular Peanut Butter Porter and Billy Haze IPA to its flagship Patriot Pale Ale. It’s worthwhile to keep an eye on the Molly Pitcher website or Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the comings and goings of seasonal beers. Recently, fans of their winter brews - Red Rye'der IPA, Smoked Maple Porter and Olde Graveyard Espresso Stout – could grab a pint on sale to help kick the kegs to make room for the upcoming spring brews.

Seasonal changes can also be expected on the food menu. From the shareables menu, anchored by the ever-popular Molly Tots (potato fritters served with charred onion mayo and smoked chili ketchup) to sweets (cinnamon sugar soft pretzel bites with icing anyone?), there are good options to pair up with your beer of choice.

Like most taprooms, there are options for wings, chips, salsa and nachos. For those in the mood for lighter fare, the bacon salad is a favorite, if only for the thick cuts of bacon braised in Independence IPA. The bacon is then served on a spring mix with pears, hop-spiced walnuts, spent grain croutons and a blue cheese, honey mustard dressing. In warmer weather, try pairing it up with the Clockwork Kolsch.

The sandwich menu includes twists on the expected – chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches and burgers, as well as the unexpected in its vegan chickpea cake sandwich, a chickpea cake topped with peppers and onions and served in a warm pita.

I tried Melissa’s Famous Tuna Salad sandwich, served on a brioche roll with tomato and spring mix. It was easily the best tuna salad I’ve had in town since the Back Door Café closed a few years ago. The ranch-seasoned almonds give the sandwich a delightful crunch that is missing in so many tuna salad sandwiches.

I also switched out the chips for jalapeno slaw. The sweet and hot combination in this twist on traditional coleslaw is not to be missed. I loved that the jalapenos were diced – not sliced - and mixed through the slaw to give a consistent flavor with each bite.

With its constant attention to quality in its beer production and an equal attention to detail in its kitchen, it’s no wonder Molly Pitcher continues to be popular and one can guess will continue to be popular for years to come.

