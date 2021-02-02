Discerning Diner: Mechanicsburg restaurant offers a taste of Paris

The father-daughter team of Tony Cheverez and Rosina Marie are bringing a taste of Paris to the small town of Mechanicsburg.
Chef de Crepe isn’t the Cheverez’ first foray into the food world. The family also runs a catering business and food truck and have appeared as a pop-up business at various events.
The eatery opened on Dec. 12 on the corner of West Main and Railroad streets in a former Subway restaurant during a time when a moratorium was placed on indoor dining. When the governor’s edict was lifted on Jan. 4, customers began dining in at the cozy boîte, and judging by the full house last Saturday, things appear to be going quite well.
When we arrived during the lunch hour, we waited in a short line and observed cooks making the crepes behind a glass partition as orders were placed. In a few seconds, we were greeted by a friendly staffer who worked the room, helping customers by presenting them with menus and later taking their number to the table where they sit until their order is brought out. The cashier informed us that there would be a 35-minute wait, to which we resigned ourselves, only to be pleasantly surprised later when we received our meals in half that amount of time.
I was impressed with the cute interior, from the white tablecloths meant to mimic lace, to the decorative mirrors and pictures of Paris that festoon the walls, to the crystal chandeliers that drip from the ceiling.
The selection of handheld crepes includes nine sweet and 10 savory options. Among the savory options are the Mexi Steak, which includes angus beef, cheddar cheese, red peppers, red onions, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and salsa; and the Chicken a la Caesar, comprised of chicken breast, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and Caesar dressing. Vegetarians may be interested to know that there’s also a crepe option for them, which includes tri-color peppers, red onions, cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms and spinach.
Those with a sweet tooth can choose from a variety of crepes like the “Triple Delight,” containing ingredients like strawberries, bananas and Nutella, or the delicious sounding GrandMere’s Apple Pie, containing homemade apple pie filling, dulce de leche, walnuts, cinnamon and Turkey Hill vanilla ice cream.
If crepes aren’t your thing, Chef de Crepe has you covered there, too, with a choice of three sandwiches: turkey BLT, chicken salad and of course the Croque-Monsieur, containing Boar’s head ham, Gruyere cheese with a Bechamel sauce served on brioche or croissant.
A choice of salads includes a Mexican-inspired mix of beef, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro and avocado ranch dressing; as well as a Greek salad and a chicken Caesar salad. And what’s better on a chilly day than soup? Chef de Crepe was offering two options when we visited: Italian wedding soup and lobster bisque.
My husband and I ordered the Greek salad to share ($6.50), and I chose the chicken Florentine crepe ($10.75) containing chicken, sauteed mushrooms, spinach, cream cheese, onions, garlic and a bechamel sauce. He decided on the Philly Steak, comprised of angus beef, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, red onions and Caesar dressing ($10.75).
Within 10 minutes we were digging into the Greek salad made with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, onions and calamata olives and a side order of dressing. I found myself having difficulty spooning out any of the spices in the non-emulsified dressing and ended up dressing the salad predominantly with oil. I also found myself wishing for more feta, but in my opinion, you can never have enough feta.
My husband enjoyed his Philly Steak crepe, saying that the flavors worked well together. I, too, thought that the combination of flavors in my Chicken Florentine complemented each other. There were plenty of mushrooms in my crepe and they were delicious, but I would have liked to have had more chicken—perhaps bigger pieces would have worked, rather than the small ones that were a bit lost in the large crepe.
I also witnessed customers enjoying sweet crepes while I was there and would consider it a lovely place to share dessert with a friend over a cup of coffee. Chef de Crepe partners with the well-regarded Lonely Monk Coffee Roasting in Lemoyne.
It’s been a challenging time to open a new eatery, but judging by the number of customers who ordered both dine-in and takeout last weekend, it appears as if Chef de Crepe is another eatery that is being welcomed with open arms by the community.
Next up: Ressler’s Bagels & Deli in Lower Allen Township