Discerning Diner: Mechanicsburg restaurant offers a taste of Paris

The father-daughter team of Tony Cheverez and Rosina Marie are bringing a taste of Paris to the small town of Mechanicsburg.

Chef de Crepe isn’t the Cheverez’ first foray into the food world. The family also runs a catering business and food truck and have appeared as a pop-up business at various events.

The eatery opened on Dec. 12 on the corner of West Main and Railroad streets in a former Subway restaurant during a time when a moratorium was placed on indoor dining. When the governor’s edict was lifted on Jan. 4, customers began dining in at the cozy boîte, and judging by the full house last Saturday, things appear to be going quite well.

When we arrived during the lunch hour, we waited in a short line and observed cooks making the crepes behind a glass partition as orders were placed. In a few seconds, we were greeted by a friendly staffer who worked the room, helping customers by presenting them with menus and later taking their number to the table where they sit until their order is brought out. The cashier informed us that there would be a 35-minute wait, to which we resigned ourselves, only to be pleasantly surprised later when we received our meals in half that amount of time.