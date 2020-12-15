Discerning Diner: Make sure to drop by Three Pines Tavern in Mount Holly

I have to make a confession: in all my trips to Mount Holly Springs, I’ve never been tempted to venture inside the Three Pines Tavern, despite having heard something about award-winning wings. In my mind, I did not picture an establishment focused on cuisine.
That perception changed the Saturday before lockdown when my husband and I, both in the mood to visit a “new” place, ventured inside.
I later learned that the restaurant has been a fixture in Mount Holly Springs since 1995. When The Sentinel took a poll for best local wings in 2014, the Three Pines Tavern was the overwhelming winner. This newspaper then sent their staff to the various places to weigh in and, once again, the Three Pines Tavern came out ahead.
When we arrived, we found easy parking in the ample lot and as we ventured in out of the cold, we were greeted warmly by a pleasant employee who led us to our table, and within minutes a waitress was taking our order.
The décor is heavy on wood, from the rough pine walls, to the old-fashioned wooden booths and wood tables, and it was welcoming, spacious and cheerily decorated for the Christmas season.
Menu selections range from burgers to sandwiches like Reubens, cheesesteaks and BLTs, and homemade soups to warm the insides during these cold days. Soups include crab, chili, French onion and chicken corn.
Those who prefer lighter fare can choose from a small selection of salads like Caesar, house, taco and spinach, with grape tomatoes, red onion, seasonal fruit and a red wine vinaigrette.
Heartier appetites may enjoy entrees like fish, steak, turkey and crab cakes. A separate pasta section lists spaghetti and meatballs, chicken broccoli alfredo and shrimp and spinach penne.
Did I mention that the Three Pines Tavern welcomes children? The children’s menu includes tot favorites like chicken fingers, mac and cheese, hot dogs and grilled cheese, served with fries or applesauce, all for $5.50.
Not surprisingly, the famous wings warrant their own menu, with a choice of regular, boneless, breaded and breaded boneless, served with "dry" flavors like wing dust, taco and Caribbean jerk. "Wet" flavors include General Tso, Garlic Parmesan, hot garlic and about two dozen more.
Of course, I had to try the wings since that’s what seems to have put Three Pines on the map. Since I enjoy sweet and savory flavors, I opted for a half dozen of the boneless "wet" mango habanero ($5.95). My husband, on the other hand, prefers dry rubs and chose the bone in wings with the wing dust. ($5.95).
For his entrée, he chose an item not often seen on menus, the Hog Maw, described as “savory ground sausage, apple braised cabbage and diced potatoes" ($8.99). Since I was in the mood for a steak, I selected the char-grilled New York Strip ($19.99).
As we waited, I decided to look around and ventured into the next room where a large bar (unoccupied due to COVID-19) served as a focal point in another spacious dining area. “I thought this place was much smaller,” I remarked to my husband.
It didn’t take long before our wings were delivered. Because I ordered the boneless wings, I didn’t have to worry about getting my hands messy and was able to eat the fruity, spicy mango habanero chicken bits with a fork. The honey-like sauce was sweet and savory at the same time, just as I had expected.
What shocked me the most, however, was my husband’s bone-in wings tossed with wing dust. He allowed me a taste, and I was so impressed that I found myself going back for more before he slapped my hand away. He never has been a good sharer.
If I had to describe the dust, I’d say it had that certain je ne sais quois. Savory and spicy with a hint of sweetness, it contained flavors that were reminiscent of something I’ve tasted before, but I can’t seem to put my finger on. Suffice it to say that it was so darned good that I’m adding Mount Holly to my list of places to visit during the Christmas holiday—for takeout, of course, due to the governor’s mandates that are keeping dining rooms closed until Jan. 4.
Shortly after we finished our wings. The entrees arrived. My husband said that he enjoyed the mildly flavored hog maw, but that his mind returning to those excellent, meaty wings. “I should have ordered a dozen,” he said.
As for my steak, I’ve paid more for less impressive ones at fancier establishments. Charred on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, it checked all of my boxes for what a good steak should be. The side of broccoli was garlicky and seasoned nicely as well.
Needless to say, I finished everything without taking a morsel home, which is rather unusual for me.
I guess the moral to this story is not to judge a book by its cover. I can see us becoming regular Mount Holly Springs visitors, hoping to replicate that delicious meal we had that cold December evening. All I’d like to know now is who do I bribe, er ... speak to, for that Wing Dust recipe?
Next Up: Takeout from Good Vibes Deli in New Cumberland
