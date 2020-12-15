Discerning Diner: Make sure to drop by Three Pines Tavern in Mount Holly

As we waited, I decided to look around and ventured into the next room where a large bar (unoccupied due to COVID-19) served as a focal point in another spacious dining area. “I thought this place was much smaller,” I remarked to my husband.

It didn’t take long before our wings were delivered. Because I ordered the boneless wings, I didn’t have to worry about getting my hands messy and was able to eat the fruity, spicy mango habanero chicken bits with a fork. The honey-like sauce was sweet and savory at the same time, just as I had expected.

What shocked me the most, however, was my husband’s bone-in wings tossed with wing dust. He allowed me a taste, and I was so impressed that I found myself going back for more before he slapped my hand away. He never has been a good sharer.

If I had to describe the dust, I’d say it had that certain je ne sais quois. Savory and spicy with a hint of sweetness, it contained flavors that were reminiscent of something I’ve tasted before, but I can’t seem to put my finger on. Suffice it to say that it was so darned good that I’m adding Mount Holly to my list of places to visit during the Christmas holiday—for takeout, of course, due to the governor’s mandates that are keeping dining rooms closed until Jan. 4.