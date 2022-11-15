Discerning Diner: Lunch options at Dickinson's Farm Works and Neato Burrito

Over the past week or so, I stopped at two different area restaurants for lunch. One old and one new. Both well worth a visit.

Starting with the new, Dickinson College’s Farm Works at 169 W. High St., right across from Bosler Memorial Library, is part mini-farm market and lunch spot. The farm market piece shows off products ranging from canned goods to soaps to swag emblazoned with the Farm Works logo.

The lunch spot piece is more intriguing. There isn’t a menu as such. Each week, Farm Works posts its salads and soups of the week for Monday through Friday. The salad options are available all week while the soup options change daily for the week.

This week, for example, Farm Works is offering its simple field greens salad or a specialty salad in which brown rice is served on a mix bed of fennel, chickpeas and oranges with white balsamic vinegar dressing. On the soup side, the rest of the week features potato and kale minestrone on Wednesday, roasted cauliflower and sweet potato on Thursday and vegan harira, a Morrocan soup made of chickpeas, lentils and vegetables, on Friday. All soups feature vegetables from the Dickinson College Farm and are vegan and gluten-free.

Last week, I picked up a half-and-half combo that included half a serving of soup and half a salad. I picked the field greens salad with a delicious black pepper dressing, although it was a close call between that and the smoky maple dressing. The soup that day was a roasted cauliflower soup that hit a perfect blend of texture and flavor.

The prices at Farm Works are reasonable, making it a good option for a lunch downtown when the college is in session.

Going from the new to the old, another lunch stop took me to Neato Burrito. The restaurant has had its ups and downs since opening in Harrisburg in 1996, growing to seven locations at one point, but now featuring five. One of the lost locations was in The Point at Carlisle Plaza.

Since there wasn’t one nearby anymore, I trekked down to the location at Silver Creek Plaza.

Neato Burrito does basically one thing and it does it well. Visitors can have traditional wrap burritos or have a burrito bowl. They can pick their own meats and toppings or they can get their fan favorite, Cowboy Crunch Burrito, which features spicy Cajun chicken, crushed nacho chips, barbecue rice and refried beans.

I added lettuce and tomato to a burrito bowl that also came with crushed tortilla chips on top. The flavor combination of the ranch dressing and barbecue sauce mixed with the spicy Cajun chicken is unexpectedly delightful.

I picked up a side of nachos and pico de galla salsa, which is one of five salsas made daily in house. The pico de galla includes diced tomatoes, sweet red onion, fresh cilantro and freshly squeezed lime juice. Unlike a lot of salsas, there’s not a lot of juice in this one, giving it terrific flavor in every bite.

It’s also worth mentioning that in addition to an array of bottled sodas and water, Neato Burrito offers its own brand of craft soda, Sharkzilla, as a fountain option.

Another word of warning: Neato Burrito is the first restaurant in the area that I have been to that is cashless so make sure you have a card handy when you visit.