Discerning Diner: Lower Allen’s Breakfast Club Diner serves up hearty options at a fair price

For 40 years, Gullifty’s was a mainstay in the Cedar Cliff Mall in Lower Allen Township. Then came the short-lived Cliff’s Tavern, which has now been replaced by the Breakfast Club Diner.
When my husband and I arrived last Wednesday around noon, we had no trouble finding a spot in the ample lot, and upon entry we were greeted with a smile and escorted to a booth located past the dessert cases up front.
Those of you who remember the interior of the last restaurant may recall how spacious the place is, with three large rooms and much of the décor still recognizable, including the checkerboard floor and the green booths in, what is now, the main room.
If you’re of a certain age, you may also remember a 1980s movie starring Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy called “The Breakfast Club.” The décor riffs on that movie and adds other '80s-era film posters to the mix, from "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring Rosanna Arquette and Madonna, to "Road House," starring Patrick Swayze, to "Cocktail," featuring Tom Cruise.
The substantial menu offers selections for a variety of tastes. Options include burgers, dogs, grilled chicken sandwiches, Reubens, Rachels, tuna melts, wraps and gyros, to name just a few of the hand-held items. Salads are also offered and include old standards like Greek, Caesar and chef.
Lunch customers can also choose from the dinner menu as well. Listed among the selections are oven-roasted turkey, pork chops, steak, lasagna, broasted chicken and spaghetti and meatballs. Old-school favorites like Virginia ham with pineapple, liver and onions, country fried steak, club sandwiches and meatloaf will have customers hearkening back to the past.
The Breakfast Club Diner is family-friendly and parents with kids in tow can choose from the “Kid’s Corner,” section of the menu. The little ones can choose from hot dogs, chicken fingers, cheese burgers and grilled cheese, all served with fries and a drink for $6.99.
I was tempted by the meatloaf, but decided to put that on the back burner for another time. Instead, I chose the “Big Bob” fish sandwich, listed as “Yuengling beer-battered haddock with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a brioche bun, with a side of fries” ($10.99). To that, I added a cup of chili ($3.69).
My husband, who loves his pasta, decided on the meat lasagna ($10.99), which was served with a salad.
We were surprised when, in about 10 minutes, our piping hot meals hit the table. My fish sandwich, served on a buttery brioche bun, was flaky, crunchy, hearty and all around delicious and served with fresh cut fries. The “three-alarm” chili was good, but mild, at least by my standards, so I can recommend it, without reservation, to those who may be a bit spice-averse.
My husband said he enjoyed the substantial side salad served alongside his lasagna and made with romaine, spring mix, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers and croutons. And if, like me, you can never have too much cheese in your lasagna, you can’t go wrong with the cheesy, large portion served with meat sauce at the Breakfast Club. My husband, who is a hearty eater, took some home to enjoy again the next day.
I noticed that the Breakfast Club Diner lacks a web presence for the time being, so you will be hard-pressed to find a menu online. I also noticed that they don’t appear to be using more than one of the three rooms available, but they may eventually have that opportunity as word spreads and this deserving establishment begins to cultivate a following.
