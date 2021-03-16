Discerning Diner: Lower Allen’s Breakfast Club Diner serves up hearty options at a fair price

The Breakfast Club Diner is family-friendly and parents with kids in tow can choose from the “Kid’s Corner,” section of the menu. The little ones can choose from hot dogs, chicken fingers, cheese burgers and grilled cheese, all served with fries and a drink for $6.99.

I was tempted by the meatloaf, but decided to put that on the back burner for another time. Instead, I chose the “Big Bob” fish sandwich, listed as “Yuengling beer-battered haddock with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a brioche bun, with a side of fries” ($10.99). To that, I added a cup of chili ($3.69).

My husband, who loves his pasta, decided on the meat lasagna ($10.99), which was served with a salad.

We were surprised when, in about 10 minutes, our piping hot meals hit the table. My fish sandwich, served on a buttery brioche bun, was flaky, crunchy, hearty and all around delicious and served with fresh cut fries. The “three-alarm” chili was good, but mild, at least by my standards, so I can recommend it, without reservation, to those who may be a bit spice-averse.