Discerning Diner: Lemoyne’s Market Street Deli serves up award-winning fare

The popularity of their chopped salad hasn’t waned much over the years. Prior to COVID-19, La Scala was serving about 400 chopped salads a day.

As for the other deli favorite, the Reuben, that is said to have originated when a group gathered to play poker at the Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. One of the players named Reuben Kulakofsky called the kitchen for something to eat and was presented with the now-famous sandwich. He loved it so much that it ended up on the hotel menu, and much later (in 1956) it won the National Restaurant Association’s National Sandwich Idea Contest.

The Market Street Deli’s twist on the Reuben is to substitute pastrami for corned beef. Now whether that would sit well with Kulakofsky is debatable, but my husband certainly enjoyed it. “I loved the super tender, very thinly sliced pastrami that was piled at least an inch high, if not more. The ingredients in the sandwich were perfectly balanced,” he said.

If thumbs up from the both of us isn’t enough to convince you to visit the Market Street Deli, perhaps the fact that it won Harrisburg Magazine’s Reader’s Choice award for Best Deli, not once, but twice, in 2019 and 2020, will. Fans who voted for them might just say that they put the “deli” in delicious, and we would agree that the accolades are well deserved.

