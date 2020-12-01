Discerning Diner: Lemoyne Family Restaurant offers classic fare at fair price

If you visit Lemoyne, you may be familiar with the Lemoyne Family Restaurant located in a non-descript building with a yellow storefront that is situated on the corner of Hummel Avenue.

I must have passed the place dozens of times in the past few years, but I never knew much about it, nor did I even know it was open and operating until I decided to visit this past weekend. Their internet presence is practically nil, except for a dozen or so customers who decided to comment on the place for Yelp.

What I also learned is that the restaurant accepts cash only and is run by a father and son team who open it on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast and lunch, so if you visit on a weekday, you’ll be out of luck.

Also of note is that the restaurant is street parking only, but my husband and I had no trouble finding a space in the residential area where the restaurant is located.

We arrived at noon last Saturday and a friendly waiter asked us to sit anywhere, so we chose a seat near the front window.

The restaurant is simply decorated with ceiling fans and attractive, hanging pink pendant lights that illuminate the gray and white walls. Brown, well-worn booth seating is available along each of the walls, and red and black chairs provide additional seating at simple brown tables.