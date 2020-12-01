Discerning Diner: Lemoyne Family Restaurant offers classic fare at fair price

If you visit Lemoyne, you may be familiar with the Lemoyne Family Restaurant located in a non-descript building with a yellow storefront that is situated on the corner of Hummel Avenue.
I must have passed the place dozens of times in the past few years, but I never knew much about it, nor did I even know it was open and operating until I decided to visit this past weekend. Their internet presence is practically nil, except for a dozen or so customers who decided to comment on the place for Yelp.
What I also learned is that the restaurant accepts cash only and is run by a father and son team who open it on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast and lunch, so if you visit on a weekday, you’ll be out of luck.
Also of note is that the restaurant is street parking only, but my husband and I had no trouble finding a space in the residential area where the restaurant is located.
We arrived at noon last Saturday and a friendly waiter asked us to sit anywhere, so we chose a seat near the front window.
The restaurant is simply decorated with ceiling fans and attractive, hanging pink pendant lights that illuminate the gray and white walls. Brown, well-worn booth seating is available along each of the walls, and red and black chairs provide additional seating at simple brown tables.
By now you might rightly come to the conclusion that the Lemoyne Family Restaurant is a “no-frills” place, and the menu also reflects that with a few bargains.
Lunch options for customers consist of standard diner fare ranging from hot sandwiches like quarter-pound burgers for $3.50 and old-school options like egg and olive salad, club sandwiches, grilled cheese and more, all for less than $4. It’s hard to find prices like that, even at your local fast food joint these days.
The soup of the day was chicken noodle, and among the sides available was a Greek salad that we decided to share ($6.95). To that, I added a grilled chicken sandwich ($4.15), and my husband chose the quarter pound cheeseburger deluxe ($6.75).
A family of eight had arrived just before us and we placed our orders after them, so we had a few reservations about how service would be with just one person handling a big party and another lone diner, but we needn’t have worried.
Within 10 minutes we were digging into a Greek salad comprised of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepper strips, feta and onions. The bottle of organic Greek salad dressing we were handed ended up being pretty good, although I usually enjoy when a restaurant whips up its own version. I’ve had many Greek salads around the area and all the ingredients were fresh, so I have no quibble there, but I’ve also had larger salads for the price.
The real bargain was my chicken filet sandwich, which came nicely seasoned in a regular grocery store bun that was grilled on the flattop. It was juicy and flavorful, came with a bag of Utz chips and is a sandwich I’d order again, especially at that price.
My husband said that he enjoyed his burger, which was served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion. He said it was tasty and satisfying, like the kind he makes at home, and the fries were hot and crispy.
Our waiter was attentive and checked back on us to see if we enjoyed our meals and later presented us with our check in a timely manner before bidding us a friendly goodbye.
If you go looking for the menu on the internet, that’s something else you won’t find. What you will find, however, are old-school classics and a few bargains that will make it worth your while to pay them a visit.
Next Up: Three Pines Tavern in Mount Holly Springs
