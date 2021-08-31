Discerning Diner: Korealicious serves up delicious dishes in Lemoyne

If you haven’t visited Korealicious in the State Street Plaza in Lemoyne recently, you may be surprised to learn that it was sold three years ago to new owners.

My husband and I arrived around dinner time last Friday and were greeted by a woman with a beautiful smile, whom I later learned was owner Michelle Warner. Michelle, who hails from Korea, attends to customers at the front of the house. She is joined by her husband, Stephen, who does the accounting, and daughters Steph and Bretagne, who run the kitchen.

The front room has seating for those awaiting takeout, with an adjacent room containing about a dozen-and-a-half tables for indoor dining. When we arrived around 6 p.m., customers began pouring in, and before we left, much of the room was filled.

The manageable menu makes it easy to decide what to eat without taking a long time to pour over a long list of dishes. Korealicious offers traditional Korean specialties like bulgogi, described as thin-sliced marinated beef. A fragrant dolsot bibimbap is listed on the menu as “colorful sauteed vegetables with bulgogi, an egg on top of rice, with gochujang,” a chili paste made in-house. The dolsot, or stone bowl, is heated over a flame so that the ancient dish known as bibimbap arrives at the table sizzling, tempting the other diners to crane their necks to get a glimpse of the entrée.