Discerning Diner: Jewels of India a hidden gem in Carlisle

Even though it’s located on North Hanover Street, Jewels of India is somewhat a hidden gem in downtown Carlisle, partly due to renovations to the original space and partly due to changes made during the pandemic.

Jewels of India opened in the former Andalusia restaurant at 26 N. Hanover St. in 2018. The owners transformed the Andalusia’s open bar near the front of the restaurant into a closed-in kitchen area that houses the tandoori ovens.

Then, the seating areas in the front near the windows were removed, making it easier to pick up takeout orders during the pandemic.

Combined, these two factors make it easy to think that Jewels of India is closed or not open to indoor dining. But keep going. A whole different world awaits beyond the takeout counter where the dining room erupts in bright colors accented by chandeliers, cascading light fixtures and statues to give the restaurant its distinct Indian character.

A small, but friendly staff quickly showed me to a seat and answered any questions I had. The first of those concerned the lunch buffet, which is no longer being served in an effort to cut down on food waste.

There’s plenty to choose from in the regular menu, which includes descriptions of the various dishes for those who are unfamiliar with Indian cuisine. I asked the server for recommendations and she quickly pointed to the Chicken Tikka Masala, marinated pieces of chicken cooked in a tandoor oven and smothered in creamy tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers and spices and their Homemade Curry, a basic chicken curry with tomatoes, onion, ginger and garlic.

Lamb and seafood specialties that range from a salmon cooked in coconut, tamarind and Indian spices to scallops and shrimp cooked in different combinations of curry or pepper sauces are also featured on the menu.

The menu also includes a sizable vegetarian section featuring dishes like Palak Paneer, fresh ground spinach cooked with herbs, spices and cottage cheese, and the Avial, mixed vegetables cooked in a coconut sauce with turmeric, cilantro and coconut oil.

If the tandoori oven specialties are more your speed, there’s kebabs, lamb chops and paneer tikka, a dish in which cheese cubes marinated in yogurt and spices are cooked in the clay oven with bell peppers and onions.

I went with the Chicken Tikka Masala with garlic naan, a delicious oven-baked bread with healthy amounts of garlic. On its own, the naan could easily be a quick and easy side to pick up for people who work downtown and need a little something to perk up the standard desk lunch.

When the bowl of basmati rice arrived ahead of the main dish, I knew I would need to ask for a box for leftovers. The bowl of rice was easily enough to feed a few people or, as the server told me, to give you a total of three meals. The rice was perfectly cooked, hitting just the right spot between being too gummy and being too dry.

The Chicken Tikka Masala came in an equally sizable bowl with large chunks of chicken swimming in a rust-red sauce. Jewels of India gives you the option to choose your spice level so I went with the medium, which gave the dish enough spice to give it a kick without burning your taste buds.

I skipped dessert, but seriously considered the rasmalai, which are Indian cheese patties in a cardamom-flavored milk and sugar syrup. I’m also thinking that you couldn’t go wrong with the gulag jamun, which are doughnut-like pastry balls in a honey syrup.

Though I would highly recommend dining in so you can soak in the atmosphere, Jewels of India should be high on the list of take-out options for those with a little more adventurous taste. Either way, you get a flavorful break from day-to-day cuisine, and that’s something we can all use now and then.

