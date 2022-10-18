Discerning Diner: Italian Taxi a hometown staple in Mount Holly Springs

It’s easy to miss the Italian Taxi when you’re driving down Baltimore Street in Mount Holly Springs, but it’s well worth your time to watch for the small sign on the corner of a white building and make a stop.

The Italian Taxi has been a staple in the community for 22 years. When we visited at lunchtime on Sunday, a steady stream of customers came in to pick up take-out orders, and the phone kept ringing with more.

Pizza is the most obvious part of the menu. There’s a large poster on the wall that lists some of the specialty pizzas – and they really are different. The Appalachian Trail Buster, for example, includes onion rings, steak, mozzarella cheese and barbecue sauce, while the Macaroni and Cheese includes cream sauce, macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. There’s even the Holly Special with hamburger, bacon and cheddar cheese. There are also chicken, vegetarian and meat lovers options on the list of 21 specialty pizzas.

Those are all in addition to classic thin crust pizzas with the usual list of optional toppings available.

The “munchies” menu is also fairly sizable and makes extensive use of the deep fryer with items like cheese sticks, chicken fries, deep fried pickles, jalapeno poppers, onion rings, funnel cake fries and many more. My sister had the broccoli bites with bacon and the breaded mushroom bites while I stuck with cheese fries. All of the items were delicious, and we were more than pleased with the generous servings.

A number of subs are available ranging from traditional Italian and turkey subs to items like the eggplant parmesan or fried haddock sub. In addition to a salad menu, the Italian Taxi offers a few pasta dishes like lasagna, ravioli, stuffed shells and fettuccine alfredo, alongside eggplant and chicken parmesan.

My sister opted for the vegetable boli off the stromboli menu. Unlike some stombolis, this one was filled completely from end to end with broccoli, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, ricotta and mozzarella cheese. The menu also includes a simple panzarotti that is made from just mozzarella cheese and sauce, as well as steak, chicken and sausage bolis and ham calzone.

I was more interested in the “Taxi Favorites” menu. It had only seven options, making it one of the smaller sections of the menu. Alongside favorites like the French dip and Cuban sandwiches, there is the “Taxi Torpedo,” which includes hot sausage, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and marinara sauce on a toasted baguette.

I had the Chicken Ranch Italarito, which was, in essence, a rather large burrito with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, sour cream and black olives. There was a generous helping of chicken in the italarito, but I would have liked a little more dressing or sour cream to complement it.

There are reasons places like The Italian Taxi survive into their second decade of service. It starts with a menu that mixes the familiar with the creative and continues with quick, cheerful service like we saw this week. Though I’ve driven past it plenty of times over the years, I suspect I’ll be stopping in more often now.