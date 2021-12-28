Discerning Diner: In the mood for Mexican food? El Rodeo delivers

It’s been quite some time since I’ve visited El Rodeo. Years ago, I would patronize the one on Jonestown Road. Since then, they’ve added a few. You can now dine at El Rodeos in Lancaster, York, Lemoyne, Hanover, Carlisle and Mechanicsburg.

My husband and I decided that we would brave the Christmas traffic on the Carlisle Pike to have lunch at their Silver Spring Township location last Saturday. When we arrived around noon, we were surprised to see only few cars out front, but quickly learned that they have ample space in the back for parking as well.

We were acknowledged immediately upon entering and led to a booth. The restaurant is a fun feast for the eyes, with brightly colored booths and terra cotta ceramic pendant lamps in hues of burnt orange with green highlights. Carved into tables are cheerful suns, flowers and more. Tropical birds and other vibrant scenes direct one’s eyes up to the top of each booth where more wood carvings appear. A hacienda hides a beverage station and painted murals depict Mexican scenes.

It didn’t take long for a waiter to take our order. I was happy that I had made up my mind in advance on what I planned on eating, because the menu is rather extensive and runs the gamut when it comes to Mexican specialties. You’ll find tacos, burritos, taco salads, quesadillas, enchiladas, nachos and fajitas, all with various choices of protein. There are also 14 vegetarian options, with items like a vegetarian quesadilla with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese and mushrooms; or a low-fat vegetarian fajita with a selection of squash, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served on a sizzling skillet with tortillas, refried beans, guacamole and a small salad.

Little ones are also included in the sizable menu. Children, 10 and younger, can choose from among a dozen selections. Listed is American fare like hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and mini cheese pizzas, and Mexican fare like tacos, burritos and quesadillas, all for less than $6. Adults with a small appetite can order off the children’s menu as well, for an additional $2.

I don’t eat a lot of fried food, but decided that it’s the holiday season, so why not splurge? I ordered a “specialty of the house.” The chimichanga was described as deep-fried flour tortillas filled with a choice of protein and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and guacamole, served with beans and rice ($8.75). My husband ordered the Huevos con Chorizo, listed on the menu as scrambled eggs served with rice and beans and two flour tortillas ($7.95).

We waited for our food for about 20 minutes and were both pleased with our respective dishes. My chicken chimichanga was tasty and fairly spicy, so the iced cold beer I ordered hit the spot (this El Rodeo has a full bar), but I was wishing for some water too and probably should have asked for it when ordering. The rice and refried beans were tasty as well.

My husband enjoyed his Huevos con Chorizo. He said the sausage mixed with the scrambled eggs was delicious and was wondering if it was perhaps made on-site.

The amount of food served for lunch was reasonable so we didn’t end up taking home leftovers, but we were too full for dessert. On the dessert menu is fried ice cream, flan, sopapillas, churros, a chocotaco and a dish known as xango: a cheesecake wrapped in a fried pastry tortilla.

As we finished our meals, we waited for the check, but somehow our waiter went MIA shortly after our food was delivered. At one point, another employee noticed us, cleared the table and presented the check. One of my pet peeves is what I call “the long goodbye,” and we were forced to experience it here, which is a shame because everything else was good and seamless up until then. We eventually dug up enough cash to lay the payment on the table to avoid additional waiting.

I have to say we enjoyed everything at El Rodeo until the end, but sometimes we have to give the benefit of the doubt to the service industry nowadays, with staff shortages and all. I can recommend El Rodeo for those who enjoy good Mexican food and have ample time to linger.

