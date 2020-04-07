Discerning Diner: Hop on over to Hops & Barley in Mechanicsburg for take-out

Those who haven’t visited Mechanicsburg recently may not be aware that the property at 398 N. York St., is no longer home to Grandpa’s Growler.
When the longstanding neighborhood bar closed down, the York Street Grille moved in for a while, only to be later replaced by Hops & Barleys. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. This is the second Hops & Barleys to operate in the region. The first location moved into the former Guido McNeal’s in Middletown.
Last Saturday evening, I was all set to choose a big, healthy salad, only to learn that, when I logged online to order, they were all out of salad ingredients. If this virus has taught us anything other than the benefits of social distancing during a pandemic, it has taught us resilience, so I decided to pivot to the other items that were available and be thankful that our restaurants are still open for take-out.
The Hops & Barley menu features appetizers like Bang, Bang shrimp, crabby fries, pierogis and quesadillas, along with a selection of chicken wings, sandwiches with ingredients like pulled pork and meatloaf, three types of Stromboli, a whopping selection of 14 burgers and a children’s menu with items like grilled cheese, chicken tenders and pasta marinara for $3.99.
For my selection, I decided on one of my favorites: the Philly cheesesteak Boli ($11.99). My husband, however, is all about the wings and chose the garlic parmesan, all drums ($10.99 for 10, plus a $3.99 upcharge). I read recently that restaurants are more than likely to have plenty of wings on hand since many were stockpiling them for sporting events that have since been canceled.
These days we are relegated to take-out only, so I missed the chance to view the inside of this relatively new restaurant. We did have the opportunity, however, to get a sense of how it is to interact with the staff.
We chose our selections online and shortly thereafter received a text alerting us that our orders would be ready in about 20 minutes. When we arrived out front at the pre-ordained time, a cheery employee greeted us with smiles, thanked us for our business, and soon we were on our way.
When we arrived home, we each dug into our respective selections, which were still hot. The wings were large, moist and meaty, with just a hint of garlic parmesan flavor. The only disappointment for my husband was that he didn’t get the traditional side of celery sticks and bleu cheese with the almost $15 order, but then again, that might have something to do with some of the shortages.
I enjoyed the Philly cheesesteak boli, with its quality of the meat and cheeses stuffed into the light dough pocket, along with the marinara dipping sauce they served on the side. I would describe the portion as being enough for an adult and a child. For those who may choose to share, each person would be able to have two small-sized pieces.
During these difficult times, it’s important to support your local, independent restaurants, so rather than suspend this column during the COVID-19 crisis, I’ll focus instead on restaurants that are open for take-out. Hops & Barleys is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. for both take-out and delivery.
It was nice to pull up and be met with such prompt and pleasant service, and an added plus is that 20 minutes after getting the food, it was still hot and delicious. Let’s all hope these businesses can weather this storm and that they’ll all be back up and running in the traditional manner soon.
