Discerning Diner: Hop on over to Hops & Barley in Mechanicsburg for take-out

Take-out

These days we are relegated to take-out only, so I missed the chance to view the inside of this relatively new restaurant. We did have the opportunity, however, to get a sense of how it is to interact with the staff.

We chose our selections online and shortly thereafter received a text alerting us that our orders would be ready in about 20 minutes. When we arrived out front at the pre-ordained time, a cheery employee greeted us with smiles, thanked us for our business, and soon we were on our way.

When we arrived home, we each dug into our respective selections, which were still hot. The wings were large, moist and meaty, with just a hint of garlic parmesan flavor. The only disappointment for my husband was that he didn’t get the traditional side of celery sticks and bleu cheese with the almost $15 order, but then again, that might have something to do with some of the shortages.

I enjoyed the Philly cheesesteak boli, with its quality of the meat and cheeses stuffed into the light dough pocket, along with the marinara dipping sauce they served on the side. I would describe the portion as being enough for an adult and a child. For those who may choose to share, each person would be able to have two small-sized pieces.