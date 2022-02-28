Discerning Diner: Hook & Flask satisfies with lighter fare in fire house theme in Carlisle

Hook & Flask gave Carlisle its first distillery since the prohibition when it opened in 2019, and along with it came a small but powerful menu of wings, salads and sandwiches.

If the name doesn’t give away the fire house theme of the distillery, the decor will. Helmets, buckets and antique fire equipment decorate the walls and ceiling around a central, U-shaped bar that also houses its open kitchen. An antique ladder forms the light fixture in the main dining area, and an American flag made from old hoses hangs behind the bar

Even the front door calls to mind a fire house. The smaller door patrons use in the winter is integrated into a larger door that can be opened like a bay door at the fire station in warmer weather to offer a combination of indoor and outdoor dining.

Vodka, rye and whiskey made on the premises are the backbone of its drink menu, and here more than anywhere else the dedication to the distillery’s theme shines through. Mixed drinks feature Flashover Moonshine, Halligan Hearts Vodka, Firedog Gin or Mutual Aid whiskey, a collaboration featuring an American Whiskey from Virginia that is finished and bottled at Hook & Flask.

Those with a taste for craft beer won’t be disappointed as the tap at Hook & Flask featured local and regional favorites like Carlisle’s Desperate Times and Back Porch Brewing, as well as Ever Grain Brewing Co., Levante Brewing Company, New Trail and others when I visited over the weekend. Though the specific beers may change, Hook & Flask always offers a selection of Pennsylvania craft beers.

The food menu isn’t extensive, but it offers both the expected and unexpected to pair with your drink. The fire house theme carries through with appetizers like chicken wings, onion rings, calamari, fried pickles, chicken strips and a charcuterie board rebranded as “first responders.”

The highlight of the first responders menu has to be its waffle fries, available in three different versions – the loaded fries, 5 Alarm Waffle Fries and the Seoul Fire Waffle Fries. The fries are dusted with spices and are perfectly fine on their own, but when topped with shredded cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream and green onions, as is the case with the loaded waffle fries, they become irresistible.

The children’s menu, renamed the “rookie options,” includes kid-friendly burgers, chicken fingers and grilled cheese, all served with tater tots.

There are six gourmet sandwiches on the menu, including three burgers, a grilled chicken sandwich and a gluten-free, vegan option in its black bean burger. The menu also includes the breakfast grilled cheese with both bacon and ham, as well as an egg, cheddar and provolone cheese.

On a previous visit, I had the bleu burger and can highly recommend the burger with its cajun seasoning, sauteed mushrooms and blue cheese crumbles. This time, however, I opted for the smoked turkey club, featuring smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, gouda cheese, garlic aioli and avocado on thick-cut marble rye. The marbled rye alone sets this club above most others, but the gouda cheese and garlic aioli give it an extra pop of flavor to make it a robust and tasty option.

It's worth paying a little extra to upgrade to the deluxe sides instead of the chips that come with the sandwich. An unloaded version of the aforementioned waffle fries is one option as is the soup of the day, a basket of chips and the bourbon bacon mac and cheese. I had the mac and cheese and honestly would be perfectly happy with a big dish of it all on its own. The bourbon and bacon combination added a delicious smoky twist to the traditional dish.

It's worth mentioning, too, that Hook & Flask’s distilled spirits are available for sale by the bottle. That, combined with the good food and a relaxed atmosphere, makes the distillery worth a visit to North Hanover Street.

