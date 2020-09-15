Discerning Diner: Home Slice brings the comfort

Finally, we get to the pizza part of the menu. Let’s just say there’s a little something for everyone.

There are traditional pies like “The OG” featuring a house-made sauce and mozzarella, and then there are specialty pies like the vegan pie, deemed “The Imposter,” made with vegan meatballs, house-made sauce and dairy-free mozzarella on cauliflower crust. Additional specialty pies include “The Godfather,” made with shaved prosciutto, tomato, snow peas and mozzarella; and the “Greekza” crafted with grilled veggies, spinach, kalamata olives, parmesan and feta.

Home Slice also caters to those misguided souls who happen to enjoy pineapple on their pizza. The “Wowie Maui” is topped with pineapple, ham, mozzarella and house-made sauce.

Flinchbaugh is also mindful of customers’ dietary restrictions and offers pies with a cauliflower, or gluten-free crust.

My husband and I decided to visit Home Slice last Saturday. When we arrived at Walden, the street was lined with pop-up shops, and we assumed we were out of luck when it came to parking until someone directed us to a large lot behind the business.