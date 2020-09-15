Discerning Diner: Home Slice brings the comfort

Located just minutes away from the Carlisle Pike is a small community called Walden, which is tucked away among the rural roads of Silver Spring Township.
Designed by Charter Homes, the area was created for residential convenience, with parks and shops offering anything from retail apparel, to salon services, pet grooming and dining, all within walking distance of the community’s residences.
It’s been almost a year since Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy’s in Lower Allen Township, opened his eatery in the heart of the action and in a nod to community, named the restaurant Home Slice.
Before arriving, we logged on the restaurant’s website to view the various options. The menu lists 10 “starters,” which include pepperoni poppers, chicken fingers, Flinchy’s famous chili and wings with a choice of 10 different sauces, ranging from mild to spicy.
Those who enjoy Stromboli can choose from among five, from the standard ham pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella called “The Homie,” to a cheesesteak, a buffalo chicken and a vegetarian option.
No pizza place is complete without a selection of subs. Home Slice offers Italian, ham and cheese, chicken parmesan, cheesesteak and turkey and cheese options.
Those watching their carb intake may be interested in their small selection of salads. Home Slice features beet, garden, Caesar and chef.
Finally, we get to the pizza part of the menu. Let’s just say there’s a little something for everyone.
There are traditional pies like “The OG” featuring a house-made sauce and mozzarella, and then there are specialty pies like the vegan pie, deemed “The Imposter,” made with vegan meatballs, house-made sauce and dairy-free mozzarella on cauliflower crust. Additional specialty pies include “The Godfather,” made with shaved prosciutto, tomato, snow peas and mozzarella; and the “Greekza” crafted with grilled veggies, spinach, kalamata olives, parmesan and feta.
Home Slice also caters to those misguided souls who happen to enjoy pineapple on their pizza. The “Wowie Maui” is topped with pineapple, ham, mozzarella and house-made sauce.
Flinchbaugh is also mindful of customers’ dietary restrictions and offers pies with a cauliflower, or gluten-free crust.
My husband and I decided to visit Home Slice last Saturday. When we arrived at Walden, the street was lined with pop-up shops, and we assumed we were out of luck when it came to parking until someone directed us to a large lot behind the business.
When we entered the shop, on display were traditional and special pizzas such as the one topped with arugula and another with bacon. Although these were tempting, we decided to go the traditional route instead. I opted for “The Gigi,” a grandma pizza with house-made tomato sauce, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and basil ($3), and my husband ordered a slice of pepperoni ($3). To that, we added an Italian sub to share ($10) and “Chief’s Chili” ($5).
After placing our orders up front, we chose a seat against the wall facing the large windows that offered a view of the happenings outside. The eatery seats about 20, with additional seating out front.
The décor is simple and non-fussy, with a mixture of browns and black, from the dark hardwood floor, to a wood pizza display case and high- and low-top seating at wooden tables with black metal stools.
Our food arrived in less than 15 minutes and our selections didn’t disappoint. My only complaint was that my pizza slice was a little on the cool side and I had to send it back to be reheated.
My square GiGi slice was delicious. The homemade sauce was tasty, but the crunchy, buttery crust was my idea of perfection.
The pepperoni slice also got a thumbs up from the hubby. If you love pepperoni, this won’t disappoint.
The meaty chili, sans beans, with notes of cumin, paired well with the nachos served alongside.
The 12-inch Italian sub at $10 was a bit pricey, but was stuffed generously with salami, capicola, prosciutto and a double layer of provolone cheese and was so filling that I had to take half of my half home.
Wondering what to feed the little ones? Home Slice offers a separate menu for those with kids in tow. Selections from the “Lil Homies” section of the menu lists items like macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, chicken fingers and pepperoni pizza bites, all for $6.
Finally, there is a section of sweets, like fresh-baked cookies and urban churned ice cream, for those who like to end their meal on a sweet note.
If you’ve yet to visit Home Slice, you can go any day of the week, for dine-in or delivery. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Next Up: Nalan Indian Cuisine in Lemoyne
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!