Discerning Diner: Hickory Ridge serves hearty lunch

My husband said he enjoyed his tender, juicy and lightly seasoned chicken with the barbecue sauce served on the side. He was, however, surprised at the large side bowl of sauce. He said he enjoyed the smokiness of the sauce quite a bit, but felt bad leaving three quarters of it behind. We later saw that it was also for sale at the restaurant.

The beans, which came with the dinner, he found to be extremely sweet, and I agreed, so keep that in mind if you like beans on the savory side. We both enjoyed the red-skinned potato salad, which was nicely seasoned and not too sweet, with the texture of the potatoes done just right. We speculated that it may have been made with sour cream instead of mayonnaise, which was a nice substitution and resulted in a good flavor.

Our friendly server, Brittany, was always on the spot when we needed anything and refilled our waters while we enjoyed our lunch. By the time we finished, we were too full to indulge in any pies or ice cream, but there’s always next time.

Diners who are allotted an hour for lunch will be in and out of Hickory Ridge with time to spare, unless, of course, they order the fried chicken, which we presume may just be worth the wait.

Hickory Ridge is closed on Mondays.

