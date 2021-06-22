Discerning Diner: Hickory Ridge serves hearty lunch in Middlesex Township

Located off Interstate 81 at the Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township, Hickory Ridge Restaurant prides itself on catering to families who enjoy home-cooked meals.
My husband and I visited during the lunch hour last Friday for the first time and easily found parking in the large lot onsite. As we approached the porch to enter the building, we saw a rather large ape. Perhaps families go ape over their food? Another likely story is that kids enjoy getting their pictures taking with the plump primate.
When we entered the establishment, we noted a number of cream pies in the pie case and an ice cream dipping station touting flavors like cookies and cream, chocolate chip cookie dough, green mint chip and a mouth-watering selection called “candy bar overload,” with caramel and chocolate-coated peanuts and nougat ripple in caramel-flavored ice cream. I’m sure many a child who passes through there is promised a reward at the end of the meal for good behavior.
We were greeted and seated immediately, and within minutes a welcoming server showed up to take our orders. My husband had his eye on the fried chicken, but was informed that, because they make the dish fresh to order, it would take a full 20 minutes. Unwilling to wait, he decided on the barbecue half chicken dinner instead ($13.99).
As for me, I’m always happy when a restaurant offers a half-sandwich/soup option, so I ordered the chili and a cranberry almond chicken salad sandwich, which I was informed would be served on wheatberry bread ($7.99).
Additional options at Hickory Ridge include a selection of sandwiches from classics like the BLT, grilled cheese and hoagies, to pork barbecue, smoked brisket, roast turkey, ham clubs and corned beef Reubens, to name a few.
Hickory Ridge also offers a selection of homestyle favorites, served with biscuits and apple butter. Listed on the menu is roast turkey and filling, meatloaf, pork and sauerkraut, and broiled haddock. Those interested in “getting their greens” can choose from a small selection of salads, like the BLT chicken salad, the barbecue chicken salad and a cranberry almond chicken salad.
I would describe the décor as homey, with a fireplace in the front room and the items that festoon the walls, from quilts, to prints of farms and quaint sayings like “gather.” An island in the middle of the restaurant is chock full of items for sale like pottery, blankets, decorative planting pots and so forth, reminding me a bit of the scene one encounters at Cracker Barrel.
It couldn’t have been more than 10 minutes before our server brought our meals to the table. I thoroughly enjoyed my almond cranberry chicken salad sandwich, which wasn’t too sweet or too wet. The “beef and brisket” chili, made with plenty of meat, was also good and nicely seasoned. Those who steer clear of overly spicy foods won’t likely object to the heat in the Hickory Ridge chili. I expected a small cup and instead received a bowl, served with crackers alongside.
My husband said he enjoyed his tender, juicy and lightly seasoned chicken with the barbecue sauce served on the side. He was, however, surprised at the large side bowl of sauce. He said he enjoyed the smokiness of the sauce quite a bit, but felt bad leaving three quarters of it behind. We later saw that it was also for sale at the restaurant.
The beans, which came with the dinner, he found to be extremely sweet, and I agreed, so keep that in mind if you like beans on the savory side. We both enjoyed the red-skinned potato salad, which was nicely seasoned and not too sweet, with the texture of the potatoes done just right. We speculated that it may have been made with sour cream instead of mayonnaise, which was a nice substitution and resulted in a good flavor.
Our friendly server, Brittany, was always on the spot when we needed anything and refilled our waters while we enjoyed our lunch. By the time we finished, we were too full to indulge in any pies or ice cream, but there’s always next time.
Diners who are allotted an hour for lunch will be in and out of Hickory Ridge with time to spare, unless, of course, they order the fried chicken, which we presume may just be worth the wait.
Hickory Ridge is closed on Mondays.
