There's something you should know about me: I have a sweet tooth.

To this day, I'm not sure I've encountered something that I would define as "too sweet," although it's certainly not for a lack of trying.

So early Saturday afternoon when I was "looking for something sweet to eat," as my grandfather likes to say, it seemed that a visit to Helena's Chocolate Café and Crêperie in Carlisle was in order.

The business is at 36 W. High St. in Carlisle beside the Carlisle Theatre and features a variety of sweet and savory crêpe options and French macarons among other baked goods and lunch items.

Helena Twigg opened the restaurant at 46 W. High St. in Carlisle in 2011 with her husband, Ryan, and Carlisle restaurateur Ross Morris. True to its name, the business featured crêpes, coffee, chocolate and other desserts.

Helena's moved to its current location a few doors down in 2013. Matt Hicks took over ownership in October and the restaurant introduced a new lunch menu with sandwiches in January.

The deep purple hue of Helena's sign also runs along the lower portion of the business' interior walls, setting a relaxing tone even amid a bustling atmosphere. A little less than halfway up, the walls transition to a soft yellow, decorated with colorful butterfly paintings that add a whimsical feel to the space.

Rattan light fixtures adorn the ceiling, although on a sunny day, natural light from large storefront windows eases their burden.

An assortment of tables, some taller than others, are spaced over dark wood flooring with several window seat options that allow for prime people-watching.

As Helena's name suggests, crêpes dominate the menu, split into sweet and savory choices. Sweet crêpe options include butter and honey, chocolate and raspberry, dulce de leche, and Nutella. Egg and Gruyère, fresh spinach and feta serve as savory selections. Fruits can also be added to sweet crêpes with several meat choices available for savory items.

While crêpes consume the majority of Helena's menu options, it is the bins of French macarons that fill one of the two display cases at the restaurant's counter. There the meringue and almond flour sandwich-style cookies can be found in nearly every imaginable color and flavor, from blueberry to coconut, mocha, strawberry and pistachio, to name a few.

Bakery items, which inhabit the second case, include homemade carrot cake, scones and éclairs.

The restaurant's new lunch menu consists of sandwich choices, such as crispy pulled pork pitas and fried chicken.

Like any good café, Helena's features coffee and espresso options, as well as bottled drinks for non-coffee lovers.

I started my visit with a cappuccino ($3.50), which arrived brimming with richness and foam.

From there I turned my attention to an espresso (have I mentioned I like coffee?) macaron ($2.25). In hindsight, the cookie looked a little small and lonely all by itself on a spacious plate, and I think next time I go, my visit will include two or three macarons. The flaky shell sealed with smooth meringue was gone all too quickly and I don't believe I'd have a hard time eating more than one.

It didn't take me long to decide on what to order. Even with a tempting new lunch menu, I found myself focused on the items that, in part, gave the restaurant its name.

While I've tried, and enjoyed, savory crêpes before, Saturday called for something sweet, and a Nutella and strawberry crêpe ($7.25) fit the bill.

The triangular treat came quickly on a square plate, sprinkled with a snowlike coating of powdered sugar and decorated with a curl of an orange slice to brighten up the platter. Delicate, yet strong enough to hold the insides together, the crêpe was bursting with a sweetness that didn't disappoint with an even mix of gooey Nutella dotted with finely sliced strawberries.

With a nearly endless supply of potential macaron and crêpe combinations to choose from and a yet-untouched lunch menu, it's safe to say another visit to Helena's is likely in the near future, although I can't promise I won't gravitate back to the sweet side of the selection.

