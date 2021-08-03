Discerning Diner: Healthy You Cafe serves up fast casual with nutritious focus

Pairing an insurance "store" with a café that serves nutritious food is an unlikely concept, but one that makes sense for a company that is focused on health.
“Blue Cross Connect” is a place where customers can browse insurance plans, take fitness classes or dine at the onsite eatery. Located beside the Hampden Township Giant grocery store, the Healthy You Café offers breakfast and lunch options, all clocking in at less than 500 calories.
When my husband and I arrived during the lunch hour last Friday (they are closed on weekends), we quickly learned that customers place their orders up front and then wait for an employee to bring the food to the table. This wasn’t my first time patronizing the café, but it was a first for dining inside the establishment. A few weeks ago, before the Fourth of July weekend, I had ordered an acai bowl to go. At the time, they were offering a free bowl with every order.
My first impression was how spotless the place seemed to be, with the gleaming wood floors and the white plastic tables and chairs, each equipped with a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Menus were provided at the front near the register, and selections were listed on a board behind the calendar, as well. My husband chose the goat cheese apple salad ($9) and the ham, Swiss, asparagus panini served on toasted ciabatta and topped with Dijon mustard. I ordered the seasonal fruit chicken pecan salad ($11), described on the menu as fresh, seasonal fruit tossed with homemade chicken salad and served on a bed of greens. We both helped ourselves to fruit-infused water from the dispensers up front.
Customers can choose from a selection of eight fresh salads and grain bowls, like the Avocado Greek salad, served with organic greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese and lemon oregano red wine vinaigrette dressing; or the unique peachy rice bowl, listed as vegan and gluten free, with peaches, blueberries, tomatoes, basil, red onion, quinoa and brown rice topped with a peach pepper vinaigrette.
Additional menu items include a selection of flatbreads like barbecue chicken with onions, Monterey jack and cilantro, a vegan “margherita” — comprised of marinara sauce, fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic glaze — and a strawberry avocado chicken made with grilled chicken, avocado, strawberries, fresh basil, feta cheese and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
A selection of eight deli sandwiches using Boar’s Head meats and cheeses include a plant-based “burger,” a strawberry balsamic chicken wrap served with avocado and feta, and a “Henny-Penny,” which sounds more like a salad than a sandwich and is comprised of grilled chicken, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, Monterey jack cheese and Italian dressing.
As mentioned before, the cafe offers acai bowls, which, like other menu selections, are vegan and gluten free. Acai is known as a Brazilian superfruit, which is high in antioxidants. Customers can customize the bowls to include items like bananas, blueberries, strawberries, coconut, chia seeds, flax seeds and nut butters. The bowls are then topped with granola or flax and honey, when requested. They are listed with the breakfast items, which include fruit parfaits, breakfast wraps, sandwiches and avocado toast, but all can be ordered at any given time of the day.
Healthy You Café also offers a kids’ menu for those 12 and under. Listed is a cauliflower-crusted pizza, a kid-sized panini with turkey, ham and melted cheese, and a quesadilla with a choice of turkey, ham and cheese, all for $6.
It took about 10 minutes for a friendly employee to bring us our food. My husband’s sandwich was filled with a generous selection of ham and cheese and I had to go in for a bite. The ciabatta, rather than being hard and chewy as I expected, was soft and delicious, and you could tell the ingredients were high quality. He also enjoyed the fresh-tasting, lightly dressed, goat cheese apple salad.
I wish I could have given such praise for my dish, but not everything can be a hit, I suppose. The chicken pecan salad just didn’t meet my expectations, so I picked out the blueberries and pecans and ate them and a few bites of the greens, but that was as far as I could go.
I do understand that mayonnaise isn’t necessarily all that healthy, but I guess I expected a light hand to be used in the preparation. I couldn’t identify what the chicken salad was mixed with, so I asked an employee who was standing up front. She gave me a rather clipped response stating that it was Greek yogurt, which is interesting because it didn’t have that familiar tang. I wonder if they get the question so often that it has become irritating. If so, it might be a good idea to add that fact to the menu, because I would then have steered clear of it.
Don’t get me wrong. I like Greek yogurt, but I prefer it mixed with lemon curd, rather than chicken. Nonetheless, I do understand that some people may enjoy it with savory dishes. I’m just not one of them.
I am sure I’ll be happy with other menu items, should I decide to return. It also bears mentioning that the Healthy You Café uses produce from Spiral Path Farm, along with local, cage-free eggs. So, if you want fresh, healthy food prepared with local ingredients and a calorie count of less than 500, I can recommend this eatery; just be sure to ask about preparation if you’re not a big Greek yogurt fan.
Next Up: Dinner at El Sol Cantina on Market Street in Camp Hill