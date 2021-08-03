Discerning Diner: Healthy You Cafe serves up fast casual with nutritious focus

Healthy You Café also offers a kids’ menu for those 12 and under. Listed is a cauliflower-crusted pizza, a kid-sized panini with turkey, ham and melted cheese, and a quesadilla with a choice of turkey, ham and cheese, all for $6.

It took about 10 minutes for a friendly employee to bring us our food. My husband’s sandwich was filled with a generous selection of ham and cheese and I had to go in for a bite. The ciabatta, rather than being hard and chewy as I expected, was soft and delicious, and you could tell the ingredients were high quality. He also enjoyed the fresh-tasting, lightly dressed, goat cheese apple salad.

I wish I could have given such praise for my dish, but not everything can be a hit, I suppose. The chicken pecan salad just didn’t meet my expectations, so I picked out the blueberries and pecans and ate them and a few bites of the greens, but that was as far as I could go.