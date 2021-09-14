Discerning Diner: Hamilton keeps it old school with hearty American fare in Carlisle

I’ll never forget when I first learned about the Hot-chee dog. I was reporting for this newspaper on an event sponsored by the Carlisle Area School District. There was great excitement among the students when they learned that the Hamilton Restaurant would be providing Hot-Chee dogs for all participants.

Being clueless, I had the temerity to question the components of a Hot-Chee dog. The incredulity was such that I may have been run out of town on a rail had I lived in a less tolerant time.

So, to clear up any confusion, the Hot-Chee Dog is a chilidog with American cheese, mustard and onions and is so popular that it has earned itself a marker, which now stands proudly outside the Hamilton Restaurant at 55 W. High St. It reads, “Hot-Chee dog, beloved by locals and first served by Greek immigrant Charles Kollas at the Hamilton Restaurant, 1938.”

Today, owner Thomas Mazias continues the tradition.

In an interview in 2014, I asked son John Mazias what keeps business booming. “It operates much the same as it did 40-50 years ago,” he said.