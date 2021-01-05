Discerning Diner: Good Vibes Deli is work in progress

If you’re driving down Bridge Street in New Cumberland looking for Good Vibes Deli, you might overshoot it and be forced to backtrack.
At least that’s what happened to us when we were looking for signs for the eatery. After seeing none, we decided to call the establishment to place our orders and ask for further directions. We were told that Good Vibes is located at the site of the former Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 701 Bridge St., in New Cumberland, and that signage is being worked on.
When we pulled up in the parking lot a few seconds later, we saw someone working a grill in a food trailer and approached a friendly cook who assured us that he was working on our order. My choice? The garlic parm chicken cheesesteak, described as house-smoked chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, garlic parm sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served on a sub roll ($10).
My husband decided to go with the Cubano, described on the menu as house-smoked pork, ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles on a sub roll ($12). We added a side of apple bacon slaw ($4) to go with our sandwiches.
We noticed that there was a canopy and a few chairs in the parking lot for customers to eat and/or wait, but because it was chilly outside, we chose instead to wait in our car as I perused the “to go” menu that I picked up on site. The manageable menu lists nine sandwiches, such as the ones mentioned above, along with additional selections, such as a pulled pork melt, a Reuben, their version of a Rachel (turkey, apple bacon slaw, Thousand Island and Swiss on thick-sliced marble rye), and a smoked chicken bacon ranch, to name a few.
Good Vibes also offers a sandwich for vegetarians, called the “Veg-Out Melt,” which is an interesting mélange of zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss and pesto mayo served atop an onion bun. This can be paired with the vegan house chili also listed on the menu.
Additional sides include regular fries and golden fries topped with melted cheddar, applewood bacon and smoked pulled pork, or chicken. That particular dish is likely inspired by a Wailers song and is comically named, “No Woman, No Fry.”
Kids who tag along can dine very inexpensively. Selections are served with a choice of apple or chips and include grilled cheese, a ham or turkey melt, an all-beef hot dog and chicken tenders, all of which can be purchased for $5 or less.
We didn’t have to wait long for our sandwiches, certainly no more than 10 minutes.
When we arrived home, we unwrapped our packages and proceeded to take a taste. My husband, who has consumed many a Cubano in various places, including Miami, said that his sandwich ranked up there with the best of them, from the judicious use of condiments, to the quality ingredients and the smokiness of the pork, courtesy of the smoker that is present on the premises.
He also liked the apple bacon slaw served as a side, saying that the bacon matched well with the sweetness of the slaw and that it was neither too wet, nor too tangy, and it paired well with his Cubano.
As for my garlic parm chicken cheesesteak, the smokiness of the chicken added a nice flavor to the sandwich, but I think that I would have enjoyed it more if the portion of chicken had been a bit more generous.
I also felt the sandwich could have been improved with considerably more cheese. I could barely detect the cheddar and provolone, and it’s my opinion that when a sandwich hits the $10 mark, the amount of ingredients should reflect the rather hefty price tag.
I think that the Good Vibes Deli may still be a work in progress since it says on its website that it is known for its atmosphere and music. A speaker outside was playing music, but the sign on the door of the structure on-site beside the food truck said, “Employees only,” so keep this in mind if you decide to visit.
I also saw that the sandwich menu read, “Full menu coming soon,” so perhaps there is more to come. With COVID-19 regulations and today’s uncertainties, it’s highly possible that they’ll be rolling out their full concept at a later date. In the meantime, keep in mind that Good Vibes Deli offers takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
