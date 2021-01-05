Discerning Diner: Good Vibes Deli is work in progress

If you’re driving down Bridge Street in New Cumberland looking for Good Vibes Deli, you might overshoot it and be forced to backtrack.

At least that’s what happened to us when we were looking for signs for the eatery. After seeing none, we decided to call the establishment to place our orders and ask for further directions. We were told that Good Vibes is located at the site of the former Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 701 Bridge St., in New Cumberland, and that signage is being worked on.

When we pulled up in the parking lot a few seconds later, we saw someone working a grill in a food trailer and approached a friendly cook who assured us that he was working on our order. My choice? The garlic parm chicken cheesesteak, described as house-smoked chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, garlic parm sauce and melted cheddar cheese, served on a sub roll ($10).

My husband decided to go with the Cubano, described on the menu as house-smoked pork, ham, Swiss, mustard and pickles on a sub roll ($12). We added a side of apple bacon slaw ($4) to go with our sandwiches.