Discerning Diner: German comfort food served with a smile at Josie's in Hampden Township

Over the years, I’ve taken the opportunity to browse and buy a few German specialties at Josie’s German Cafe and Market. It wasn’t until recently, however, that I actually sat down for a meal in the brightly colored house located at 5238 East Trindle Road in Hampden Township.
I stopped in to do a little inquiring before arriving last Saturday night and learned that they like people to call ahead for reservations, especially since capacity has been reduced due to COVID-19.
I have to admit that my experience with German food has been limited to a few trips to Fraulie’s in Lemoyne and the annual German Fest that is held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Harrisburg, where I can sometimes be seen in the kitchen dishing out food to hungry attendees, though this year’s event was canceled.
When my husband and I arrived at the dinner hour, a waitress greeted us and told us we could sit wherever we wanted. A couple was dining in the deli area, so when I spotted a cute adjacent room, I claimed it for my husband and me.
Josie’s manageable menu offers a selection of sandwiches like liverwurst, Weisswurst (veal and pork sausage), bratwurst and Leberkaese, a combination of pork, bacon and corned beef ground finely and baked into a loaf.
Entrees include marinated roast beef called sauerbraten; thinly sliced beef rolled with onion, pickle and bacon called Rouladen; Bavarian pork roast; Jaegerschnitzel; schnitzel; a sausage plate comprised of bratwurst, weisswurst and knackwurst; and finally, Hungarian goulash.
I was geared up to order the Bavarian pork roast, that is until I was informed that they were out of the popular dish. That unexpected push took me out of my comfort zone and into Jaegerschnitzel ($13.50), a dish described on the menu as “tender pork cutlet breaded and pan fried with a white wine cream sauce made with fresh mushrooms and served with spaetzle."
My husband decided on a cubed beef dish braised with onions and spices, finished with red wine and served with spaetzle and red cabbage ($12.95), known as Hungarian goulash.
As we waited, we enjoyed a bottle of red wine that we toted along and took notice of little touches in our room, from the large picture of the Bavarian Alps and the Lowenbrau lion, which hung on the wall, to a small awning, which added some visual interest to a window.
Pretty soon we heard pounding in the back and assumed that was the schnitzel being freshly made. About 15 minutes later, the waitress, whom we later learned was one of the owners, served us our respective entrees.
The Jaegerschnitzel was absolutely delicious and a far cry from being bland, as I feared. The spaetzle was reminiscent of the rivels I make for chicken corn soup, but lighter and flatter. Each one was coated with a rich, heavenly mushroom cream sauce that I won’t soon forget and may try to recreate at home. The pork was tender and moist, and the bread crumbs that covered the cutlets were light and crisp, not dissimilar to panko.
My husband and I had a little chuckle over what our moms would call “goulash,” which was basically hamburger macaroni soup. He enjoyed the authentic goulash, which tasted of wine, onions and paprika. The side of potato salad served also received a thumbs up for its savory, well-balanced flavors that included just a hint of vinegar. He also enjoyed the red cabbage, describing it as slightly tart and saying that he was glad that it wasn’t sugary like others he’s tried.
It seems like it’s been a long time since I’ve bemoaned being too full to finish, but indeed I was. Because of the generous portion, I was able to take about one third of the dish home to enjoy later. If I had saved room, I would have been tempted by the variety of desserts like black forest cake, apple strudel, plum cake and peach torte.
During our time there, we overheard the owner telling a customer that the recipes were from her mother-in-law, who was the original owner. When we checked out, she kindly offered us a brandy chocolate, which I wasn’t sure I would like. Well, it, too, turned out to be delicious just like everything we ate that evening.
I took the time to browse some of the German products before departing. Josie’s carries sauerkraut, deli meats, German bread, condiments, sweet treats and more.
When I arrived home, I tried to learn a little more about the place and discovered that it has been a fixture in the Mechanicsburg community since 1986.
So, if you are ever in the mood for authentic, delicious, stick-to-your-ribs, German food, keep Josie’s in mind. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are suggested.
Up Next: The Breakfast Club Diner in Lower Allen Township