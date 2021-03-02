Discerning Diner: German comfort food served with a smile at Josie's in Hampden Township

My husband and I had a little chuckle over what our moms would call “goulash,” which was basically hamburger macaroni soup. He enjoyed the authentic goulash, which tasted of wine, onions and paprika. The side of potato salad served also received a thumbs up for its savory, well-balanced flavors that included just a hint of vinegar. He also enjoyed the red cabbage, describing it as slightly tart and saying that he was glad that it wasn’t sugary like others he’s tried.

It seems like it’s been a long time since I’ve bemoaned being too full to finish, but indeed I was. Because of the generous portion, I was able to take about one third of the dish home to enjoy later. If I had saved room, I would have been tempted by the variety of desserts like black forest cake, apple strudel, plum cake and peach torte.

During our time there, we overheard the owner telling a customer that the recipes were from her mother-in-law, who was the original owner. When we checked out, she kindly offered us a brandy chocolate, which I wasn’t sure I would like. Well, it, too, turned out to be delicious just like everything we ate that evening.

I took the time to browse some of the German products before departing. Josie’s carries sauerkraut, deli meats, German bread, condiments, sweet treats and more.