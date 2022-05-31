Discerning Diner: Freshido offers new flavors across Midstate

It would be easy to mistake Freshido for a chain restaurant owned by an unknown corporation in another state. Easy, but wrong.

Freshido broke into the Harrisburg area food scene in 2017 with the opening of its first restaurant at the corner of 3rd and Market streets in the city. A year later, a second location opened in Hershey, with a third location following in 2019 at 6455 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.

In addition to being locally owned, Freshido uses local distributors and, to keep things fresh, all ingredients and sauces are prepared in-house. According to its website, Freshido has taken on a simple mission to “make food freshly and efficiently,” and boasts that the restaurant has perfected the balance between nutritious and exciting fast food.

That’s the first to know about Freshido. It isn’t a sit-down dining experience with a server. The experience is more like Chipotle in that ordering is done at a counter and the order is assembled as you go along.

The difference is that Freshido has far more flavor combinations as it draws on Hawaiian and Asian cuisine to build its uncomplicated menu that holds an endless number of variations and combinations.

Diners can choose from eight signature bowls all built on a base of white or multigrain rice, quinoa or zucchini. If you’re looking for a bowl reminiscent of sushi without the roll, try the Freshido Special with salmon, tuna, cucumber, mango, edamame, crab salad lotus chips and masago, or the Ahi Tuna bowl with tuna, mango, cucumber, ogo seaweed, purple cabbage, sweet onion, masago, crab salad and furikake.

Korean flavors come to the fore in the Smoky Beef and the Bibim Chicken bowls. I thoroughly enjoyed the latter in a recent visit. The Bibim Chicken bowl combines bulgogi chicken with sweet mushrooms, baby spinach, pickled red peppers, corn, bean sprout, scallions, sesame seeds and Freshido’s creamy white. The slightly spiced chicken offered a contrast to the surprising sweetness of the mushrooms and pickled peppers, and the generous serving offered more than enough for a filling late lunch.

If none of the signature bowls quite hit the spot or you’re suspicious of ingredients like masago (basically, fish eggs), you have the option of building your own bowl. Start with a base and add a protein. In addition to bulgogi beef and chicken, there’s raw tuna and salmon, scallops, shrimp and plain chicken. Freshido makes it easy for vegetarians, too, by offering organic tofu as a protein.

Then it’s time to add your toppings. Freshido allows you to mix in up to 10 of the 18 available choices that range from fruits (mango, pineapple, orange slices) to vegetables (tomato, lettuce, onions) to the more exotic (seaweed).

The choices don’t end when you choose from sauces with varying degrees of kick, including a wasabi aioli. Next, there’s the choice up to three of 10 toppings offered. Again, there are the more common choices like bean sprouts and avocado alongside offerings like seaweed salad or kimchi. Finally, add in crunch with options like wonton chips, fried onions or macadamia nuts, among other choices.

I know I will be back to experiment with other bowl combinations. For now, that will be in Silver Spring Township, but I can’t help but wonder if more locations are in the future for Freshido. It has all the ingredients, so to speak, to make further expansions in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0