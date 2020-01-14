The Camp Hill community suffered a major loss in July 2018 when fire swept through a neighborhood café located at 2163 Market St., in Camp Hill.
Café Uovo, which had opened to the public in 2016, was known for its breakfast, lunch and brunch and soon became a popular spot for those living in the area. The eatery faced an uncertain future until Café Uovo Chef Stevie Wright decided to continue cooking for the community and entered into a lease agreement with the owners.
After a year of extensive renovations, the restaurant was resurrected under a new name: Stevie’s Bistro.
My friend and I decided to pay a visit to the neighborhood eatery on a surprisingly balmy day on Sunday. We found parking along a side street and made our way to the restaurant, noticing that the windows were open as the din of diners spilled out into the street. Evidently the business is popular at 11 a.m. on a Sunday, but we managed to nab an open table along the window within eye shot of a very large chalkboard listing the days’ specials, from tomato soup to featured omelets, fruit-infused water and sandwiches.
Augmenting the days’ specials are breakfast and brunch items listed on a one-page menu. Egg-based dishes include benedicts and omelets, which are stuffed with everything from chorizo to various types of cheeses and vegetables. Crepes are also a large part of the menu items and range from sweet crepes, with ingredients like Nutella and fruit, to savory, with ingredients like ham, chicken, pastrami and brie. Many selections can also be ordered as a sandwich.
Two items are listed on the menu as “sautes,” including a vegetable saute with brussels sprouts, red onion, mushrooms, asparagus and roasted peppers, as well as my choice, the chipotle chicken ($10.50), with sautéed tomatoes, red onion, black beans, seared chicken, ground chorizo, romaine and avocado.
My friend opted to order off the special board and chose the roast beef sandwich with melted Swiss, sautéed onions and mushrooms and horseradish aioli with fresh thyme ($11.00).
After we decided on our selections, I joined the line at the front with about six other patrons and waited about eight minutes to give my order. After I paid, the pleasant man at the register handed me a cube with a number on it to display at my table. Shortly thereafter, an employee brought us utensils and took our drink orders. I opted for water and my friend ordered a coffee, which he said was fantastic.
As we waited for our meals, I admired the art on the wall created by local artists and the attractive filament light fixtures that hang from the ceiling, brightening the room and augmenting the abundance of natural light that already streams in from the large, front windows.
I wouldn’t say there was an abundance of seating, however, with less than a dozen tables and a half dozen more at the bar up front. I’m sure that the deck out front will often get pressed into service during the warmer months.
After waiting about 15 minutes, our order was delivered by a cheery employee, who also checked back later to see if we enjoyed our selections, which we did. I can recommend without reservation the chipotle chicken saute and should mention that it could have been served over potatoes, but I opted out, preferring to go light on the carbs this time. Every component of my dish was fresh and all the ingredients worked together for a delicious meal.
I was initially confused about the dressings they offered with the sautes, but I ordered honey chipotle on the side nonetheless. It was sweet, savory, spicy, smokey and delicious. I didn’t feel as if my dish needed it, so I ended up using it as a dipping sauce for my chicken, and I must say it complemented it very well.
I asked one of the employees if they make it in-house and was informed that everything is made from scratch, except the Nutella.
I eyed up my friend’s sandwich, which he ate with aplomb. I figured I’d be lucky to get a bite. (I didn’t.)
“I can’t spare it,” he said, adding that it was the best roast beef sandwich he’s had in a long time. “The thyme horseradish aioli was delicious,” he added. The portions were substantial without being overwhelming.
Our experience was a pleasant one, and now that we know what to expect, we are eager to return to try more of what this bistro has to offer.
Stevie’s Bistro is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Next Up: Dinner at Alibi’s in Carlisle.