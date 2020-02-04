Discerning Diner: Find an excuse to duck into Alibi’s

The last time I was near Alibi’s located at 10 N. Pitt St., in Carlisle, I considered venturing inside, but decided against it, not knowing what to expect. What kept me away before drew me in this time.

The addition of windows to the facade was a welcome sight and quite an improvement. We were able to see customers eating, drinking and socializing as we pulled into a parking space across the street. I learned later that the windows were installed in 2016 as part of a renovation and found it hard to believe that I hadn’t been back there in four years.

As we entered around 6 p.m., plenty of people were gathered around the large bar, and all the window seats overlooking the street had already been taken. The bartender acknowledged us immediately and invited us to take a seat anywhere. We decided to retreat to the back of the establishment. The arch-filled area with vaulted ceilings was far enough away from the jukebox, the flat screen TVs and the boisterous bar crowd to allow us to converse in normal tones.