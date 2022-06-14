Discerning Diner: Ever Grain provides for adventurous tastes

Two friends decided in 2016 to venture into the brewing business to tap into their greatest inspirations – community, creativity and beer.

Today, their ongoing adventure is most visible in Ever Grain Brewing Co.’s impressive taproom at 4444 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, but there is more going on behind the scenes.

Things are big at Ever Grain. The taproom measures 10,000 square feet, according to the website, and has four distinct options for seating. The first is the 75-foot bar that puts visitors right up against the massive brewing equipment responsible for the 20 beers on tap and the cans that make their way to retail locations across the region.

The remaining three seating areas take advantage of the building’s former life as a garage. Near the brewhouse and bar, there is indoor seating. Go through a standard door and you can find a spot in the semi-indoor seating where the open garage door allows plenty of fresh air to come in without absorbing the heat of the afternoon sun. Picnic tables, café tables and Adirondack chairs offer plenty of options for outdoor seating, too.

The taproom, though, is only part of the story. In 2019, Ever Grain embarked on a new initiative, Ever Grain Farms, that supplies vegetables, honey and eggs that executive chef Ben Beaver uses to create seasonal dishes.

My sister and I recently visited the taproom for a late afternoon lunch. The lunch menu features shareables, bowls and sandwiches with a good selection of vegan and vegetarian options.

It was hard to decide what to pick. My first thought was the Green Goddess Bowl that mixes grilled baby romaine lettuce with green chickpea hummus, edamame, avocado, pesto quinoa, alfalfa sprouts, pepitas and grilled asparagus.

But, maybe on the complete other end of the spectrum, the French dip sandwich with its smoked ribeye featuring jalapeno aioli looked like a winner, too. If I were more adventurous, I might have picked the pork belly grilled cheese sandwich that included dill pickles, smoked gouda, aged cheddar and arugula.

I settled on the roasted sweet potato tacos that come with a delicious red chimichurri sauce, avocado, queso fresco and my new favorite thing, pickled red onions. The flavors blended well with the perfectly roasted sweet potatoes.

My sister picked the fish and chips, giving the platter that included beer battered cod and fries topped with a malt vinegar aioli sauce high marks, though she wasn’t a fan of the refried English peas that came with it.

On a whim, we decided to order nachos to share while we waited for our main course. We honestly could have, and maybe should have, stopped there. The tortillas come on what appears to be a cookie sheet and they’re topped with an unforgettable IPA cheese sauce, corn salsa, avocado, salsa verde, avocado lime crema, pico de gallo, quesa fresca and those pickled red onions. Jalapenos were also in the mix, but neither of us found that they overwhelmed the taste of the other toppings as is so common in nachos.

Looking at the website, I found the dinner menu is slightly different, keeping many of the items available at lunch but adding selections like short rib bulgogi, grilled trout and Korean BBQ fried chicken, as well as additional options for hand-crafted pizza.

Of course, this means I’ll have to make another trip to Ever Grain to test the dinner menu. It’s one adventure I won’t mind taking.

