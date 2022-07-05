Discerning Diner: Enjoy summer treats at Kristy's Whistle Stop in Enola

The holiday weekend seemed like a good time to visit a place that has become a summer-only tradition in the East Pennsboro community.

The Whistle Stop opened in 1958 and has been a fixture along Routes 11/15 in East Pennsboro Township ever since. Now, it’s known as Kristy’s Whistle Stop, named for the owner and operator for the past 15 or so years, Kristy Magaro.

As is typical of little places like this that look like they had a former life as a drive-in, visitors to the Whistle Stop place their orders at the counter. There’s limited seating inside where the walls are decorated with all sorts of nostalgic décor, but there’s plenty of seating outside under a pavilion.

I fully expected the menu to be limited and not overly creative. The Whistle Stop, after all, is known more for its ice cream treats. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the menu, which did tend toward fried options, had a couple of unexpected items with colorful names that draw on the restaurant’s proximity to the Enola rail yard.

I had the “Steam Engine,” a chicken sandwich topped with cheddar cheese, hot sauce, blue cheese and jalapenos. It was juicy and delicious with the tangy taste of the blue cheese mixing with the smoother flavor of the cheddar cheese and the bite of the jalapenos.

Other options with train-themed names included the “Boxcar,” a hamburger topped with an onion ring and petal sauce, and the “All Aboard” in which a hamburger is topped with pork barbecue, coleslaw, an onion ring and jalapenos.

A hamburger is topped with cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce in the “Caboose,” and the “Coupler” tops a hamburger with Kristy’s own pork barbecue.

That pork barbecue is central to two options that put the restaurant’s Boardwalk-style fries in the spotlight. The “Petunia Pig” tops those fries with a healthy portion of pork barbecue and a generous covering of nacho cheese. For a spicier version, diners can opt for the “Porky Pig,” which adds hot sauce and jalapenos.

The food is great for a quick dinner or a lunch while out exploring the river communities, but the ice cream is where it’s at for Kristy’s Whistle Stop. From simple soft serve cones to shakes and “Hurricanes” (soft service ice cream blended with your choice of more than 30 add-ins), there’s something to match just about any taste.

After enjoying my sandwich and fries and against my better judgment, I decided to try one of their specialty sundaes. Some specialty sundaes combine baked goods with ice cream and other toppings, like the “Cinnamon Roll” that tops a warm cinnamon roll with the toppings of your choice, or the “Pineapple Upside Down Cake” that tops a piece of vanilla cake with a pineapple ring and caramel sauce.

Some have quirky names. In a nod to Elvis, the “Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Love” sundae features hand-dipped banana ice cream with marshmallow sauce and chocolate chips. I had the “Crash,” twist ice cream with Oreo crumbs, peanuts and peanut butter sauce.

Kristy’s Whistle Stop isn’t fine dining, but it’s not meant to be. It’s the kind of place where families drop by for a bite to eat or a little treat on a hot summer day. Judging by the crowd it drew on a Saturday afternoon, it must be doing that right.

