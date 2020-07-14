Discerning Diner: Eatery on North College Street in Carlisle exudes old-school charm

A list of about 20 entrees includes items that mom may have made, like liver and onions and Salisbury steak, or comfort food favorites like chicken Parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs and meatloaf. In the mood for steaks, chops or seafood? John’s offers a New York Strip, a ham steak, pork chops, scallops, oysters and stuffed shrimp with crabmeat, to name just a few.

My husband was in the mood for fried chicken — he always is actually. And the price was right. A half chicken (cut up), with coffee, macaroni and cheese and a side salad cost him $10.50. For my lunch, I chose an item that I haven’t ordered in years: a cheeseburger sub, with onions, lettuce and tomato ($6.10).

On the day we visited, two cooks were handling the orders while customers sat at the counter and chatted and watched with interest as they swiftly turned out dish after dish. After a period of about 10 minutes, our friendly waitress arrived with my husband’s side salad, comprised of iceberg lettuce, a small amount of shredded carrots and a large slice of a ripe, red beefsteak tomato.

A short time later, our food arrived piping hot. The chicken received rave reviews and was described as crunchy, moist and delicious. Of course, I had to verify this by going in for a bite and I can say I concur.