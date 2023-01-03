Discerning Diner: Dukes Bar & Grill's second location offers first-class selection

Growing up, one of my favorite television shows was “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It’s possible that silly parallel is what initially drew me to Dukes Bar & Grille in Hampden Township, but regardless, my hunch was a good one.

Others must have had the same notion because Dukes West was a happening place for dinner Thursday evening.

The restaurant’s Carlisle Pike space serves as a second location for the original Duke’s Riverside Bar & Grille, which opened in 1992 and overlooks the Susquehanna River from Wormleysburg. Dukes’ Wormleysburg location is joined by nearby affiliate restaurant Dockside Willies, which was damaged by a fire in 2018. Now reopen, Dockside Willies features brick oven pizza alongside other options and outdoor dining.

Daily hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at both Dukes locations offer the possibility of a late-night visit and leave no fear of rushing through dinner to finish before closing time. The restaurant also includes two daily happy hours from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With the sun dipping below the horizon as I walked through the door and found my table, darkness crept into the restaurant’s many windows, creating the ideal atmosphere for mood lighting. The dimmer light and heavy wood presence featuring muted greens and yellows gave the space a mildly rustic feel, complimented by country music drifting down from overhead speakers.

The sound of clattering dishes filled the air alongside the bustle of an open kitchen, dominated in part by a large stone pizza oven off to the side. Guests have a variety of seating from which to choose, from booths to tables to a bar area set aside and dotted with a few (but not too many) television screens.

Draft beers, coolers and seltzers, alongside domestic and import bottles, as well as various red and white wines, fill the restaurant’s beer and wine menu. Non-alcoholic drinks include Pepsi products and a handful flavored tea options.

Dukes’ multi-page menu features an array of soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees and boasts of its original Maryland Crab Pretzel ($14.50). As it suggests, the item consists of a soft pretzel topped with crab dip and covered with a blanket of melted cheese, a tempting appetizer option, but one I feared would leave little room for my entrée.

While I swapped a riverfront view for the sake of convenience at the restaurant’s Carlisle Pike location, I decided not to miss out on Dukes’ seafood and went with an order of Shrimp Seafood Pasta ($22.95), which included penne pasta swimming in a healthy portion of seafood alfredo sauce, which was neither too thick nor too thin. A ring of alternating broiled shrimp and ever-so-slightly crunchy broccoli circled the pasta, framed on the outside by two pieces of garlic bread, which was cooked to feature a crunchy crust and soft, flavorful inside.

With the majority of the dish condensed into the borderline bowl-like area at the center of the plate, don’t let the empty space fool you; the option makes for plenty of leftovers to be enjoyed later. Besides, I had to save space for a slice of Dukes’ homemade peanut butter pie ($6.50). Originally designed to be sprinkled with crushed peanut butter cups, the piece I tried instead featured a red and green icing-like topping, creating an overall lack of texture to the otherwise sweet treat.

In spite of the dinner rush, excellent service made for a quick wait after ordering, and the extensive pages of yet-unsampled menu items (specifically stuffed potatoes that are only available at Duke West) serve as an impetus for me to pencil in time for a return visit in the future.