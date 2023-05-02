If ever you need a sprinkle of happiness in your life, might I recommend a visit to Crazy Glazed?

The doughnut shop is tucked away at 333 B St. in Carlisle, dangerously close to The Sentinel's 327 B St. office, may I add, and offers a slew of fresh, made-to-order cake doughnut options.

Crazy Glazed opened in Carlisle at 204 N. Hanover St. in March 2022. Less than a year later, owner Kelly Cloud moved the operation to B Street in January for more space to accommodate the business' catering orders and add more dining room seating.

The business' hours are 7 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Crazy Glazed is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Hidden behind a modest brick exterior, the store's atmosphere is everything one might hope for in a doughnut shop and nothing short of joy-inducing.

While it occupies a space that once housed Southside Deli and contains a similar setup as the deli, the decorations are entirely different.

Bright pink paint splashes several of the walls, matching a lineup of fuchsia stools along a large window that admits an abundance of natural light. The walls that aren't painted pink sport a vanilla-white color that is dotted with sprinkles and donuts, save for one accent wall covered in greenery that bears a neon (you guessed it) pink light with the business' name.

A spacious dining room offers multiple low or high tables to choose from, along with plenty of room to stand in front of the digital menu and contemplate your doughnut selection. And there is no shortage of options from which to choose.

Crazy Glazed's menu has about 30 different made-to-order vanilla cake doughnut choices topped with flavors including apple pie, cotton candy, Fruity Pebble, "dirt," French toast, maple bacon, peanut butter cup and s'mores. For those with a more simple palates, sugar and glazed doughnuts are also available.

Doughnuts can also be purchased by the dozen or ordered for catering, and the menu doesn't stop there.

Crazy Glazed extends beyond doughnuts to include several build-your-own breakfast sandwich choices, along with drinks to pair with the sweets.

A coffee selection features lattes, cold brews and other espresso drinks. Six energy spritzers, composed of club soda and juices, also grace the menu, with flavors like blue pineapple, passion punch and strawberry rush. Other drinks include hot tea, bottled soda and several juices.

Looking for a way to brighten up a dreary Sunday, I dodged raindrops on my way into Crazy Glazed and received the cheeriest welcome.

After some careful consideration, I opted for Boston Cream doughnuts ($2 each), a breakfast sandwich ($5) and a lavender escape energy spritzer ($4.50).

The food came fast and fresh, with a dollop of cream seeping into the holes of the still-warm glaze-coated doughnuts.

My breakfast sandwich consisted of a croissant with sausage, egg and cheddar cheese, selected from a variety of other bread, breakfast meats and cheese options, including the possibility of turning a doughnut into a breakfast sandwich.

It came in a tinfoil-like wrapping that trapped the warmth inside, allowing the cheese to melt further into the flaky soft croissant and added a savory balance to my otherwise sweet meal.

The spritzer served as an excellent late morning/early afternoon pick-me-up with a more subtle lavender and vanilla flavor wrapped around its miniscule carbonation bubbles. My dad also tried a spritzer - lagoon splash with blue raspberry and lemonade - that carried an extra touch of flavor and sweetness in comparison.

I'd say with an office almost immediately next door, it would be quite easy for me to become a repeat visitor, and with at least 29 yet-to-be-sampled doughnuts, a multitude of breakfast sandwich combos to try and an untouched (for now) coffee selection, I'd better get cracking.