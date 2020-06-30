Discerning Diner: Dining al fresco at Sierra Madre Saloon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sierra Madre Saloon has been a mainstay in our area for decades, but it’s been some time since I visited the establishment.

I’m not sure how it slipped off my radar, but it could be that the smoking policy had something to do with it. Suffice it to say that if smoke bothers you, you’d be more comfortable dining outside. I did poke my head in to ask if there was a none-smoking section and was informed that there is not, but judging by the crowd gathered there drinking and playing pool last Thursday evening, I’d say the regulars like it that way.

My interest in visiting the venue was piqued around the time our county was transitioning to the “green phase.” My travels take me down the Carlisle Pike quite often, and each time I’d pass by I would see diners enjoying food and drinks outside. Before long, I, too, wanted to do the same.

My husband and I decided to visit the establishment last Thursday night and found a convenient space in their ample parking lot. We walked to the outdoor seating area when an employee spotted us and informed us that we could have our choice of tables. Because half of the seating area is beneath an overhang and shielded from the sun, we chose a seat there, although we would have been happy elsewhere since all of the diners are protected from the sun by umbrellas at each table.