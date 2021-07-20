Discerning Diner: Deck dining at its finest at Cold Springs Inn in Monroe Township

One thing I love about summer is deck dining. The latest eatery I visited treats diners to some of the loveliest views in the area and is located near the Williams Grove Speedway on the Yellow Breaches Creek in Monroe Township.

On Saturday when my husband and I visited the Cold Springs Inn & Brewing Co., we arrived early with about 10 others to ensure a spot on the deck before the business opened at noon.

When the doors opened, we filed in to register with the employee standing at the reservation stand and were immediately led back out of the building to the bottom area of the two-tiered deck. (There is limited seating inside, along with a large bar, but during this time of the year, it’s all about the view.)

As we were seated, the hostess laid a plastic card on the table with a QR code, a COVID-era precaution that is slowly replacing traditional menus.

We started out with a few drinks to cool us off — he chose a craft beer, while I selected a strawberry basil gin cooler. The Cold Springs Inn operates under a brewery license, which allows the business to sell Pennsylvania beer, wine, cider and spirits. The cold (and tasty) drinks, along with the light breeze from the creek, not to mention the umbrella at the table, kept us comfortable during our visit as temperatures climbed into the 90s.