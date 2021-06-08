Discerning Diner: Dalicia in Mechanicsburg offers sweets, sandwiches and Bosnian fare

While we waited, I took the time to check out the pastry case, which was filled with eclairs, brownie bites and seven-layer cakes with flavors like strawberry, lemon, blueberry and peanut butter. I tried a peach flavor last time I visited and it was delicious, but that’s to be expected. I learned that, as a young woman, Alic, who is Bosnian, spent time in Germany where she worked in a bakery. At that time, she was also able to travel to Italy and France to gain even more insight into the pastry business.

Within about 15 minutes, we were presented with our meals and marveled at the size of them, realizing that we’d most certainly be taking some home. My mildly seasoned beef patty served with ajvar and onions could have fed more than one person, and, of course, you could say the same about my husband’s cevapi.

As for the flavor of the pljeskavica, I can compare it to the smaller versions of European hamburgers that they offer at the annual St. Anne’s Slavic Fest at the Byzantine Church held on Locust Lane in Harrisburg (pre-COVID).