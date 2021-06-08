Discerning Diner: Dalicia in Mechanicsburg offers sweets, sandwiches and Bosnian fare

Those who read this column may be aware that my review territory is limited to Cumberland County, so when I learned that Samra Alic was moving Dalicia Ristorante and Bakery from Midtown Harrisburg to Mechanicsburg, I was eager to give the new spot at 105 S. Market St., a try.
Her new digs are easy to find. You can find her business a block off the square, near the popular Smoke & Pickles Butcher shop in a century-old building, which once served as a church.
When my husband and I arrived last Friday afternoon, we found street parking to be just a bit too tight, so we pulled around back to a parking lot reserved for Dalicia patrons only. Customers can enter either through the front — past a patio with tables and sun shielding umbrellas — or via the back parking lot.
Those who have visited Samra’s other location will find this one more spacious. About a dozen brown wooden tables and chairs complement attractive hardwood floors and exposed brick. There is also plenty of booth seating.
When we entered, an employee greeted us and presented us with a double-sided menu, which lists lighter fare, with soups like goulash, described as “beef chowder seasoned with spices,” and paprikash, described as “pepper chowder with paprika and potatoes.” There were also salads like the Mediterranean and Feta Wedge and several types of quiches.
Three sandwiches are also available. There’s the “Tomato Basil” with cheese, avocado and lettuce, with an optional turkey, or chicken add-on; the “Garlic Lovers,” comprised of peppers, onions, feta and herbs served on garlic artisan bread; or the “Balkan Sandy,” with provolone, mozzarella or feta, and chicken, tomatoes, lettuce and onions served in a wood-fired flat bread called a lepinja.
Dalicia also offers a selection of crepes, like turkey pesto, spinach artichoke, fruit medley and mixed berry. Additionally, customers can choose from chicken or beef kabobs, or chicken snitzle, served with a creamy mushroom bechamel sauce, or beef velouté (white sauce).
Because we were in the mood for something a little different, our attention turned to the Bosnian side of the menu, where several choices were listed with two served inside a lepinja: Cevapi, which are hand-formed beef and veal link sausages served with a roasted eggplant and red pepper condiment called ajvar and a feta sauce; and pljeskavica, a seasoned, mined beef patty with onions. The third Bosnian dish listed is snitzle, with cheese and mushrooms and a bechamel sauce, served inside a pastry crust.
My husband, who, as I’ve pointed out before has a large appetite, settled on the 10-piece cevapi ($12), and I chose the pljeskavica ($15.25 with two sides) by pointing to the menu. (I wasn’t about to make an attempt to pronounce it.) The two sides I chose were the Mediterranean salad and the Swiss chard potatoes.
While we waited, I took the time to check out the pastry case, which was filled with eclairs, brownie bites and seven-layer cakes with flavors like strawberry, lemon, blueberry and peanut butter. I tried a peach flavor last time I visited and it was delicious, but that’s to be expected. I learned that, as a young woman, Alic, who is Bosnian, spent time in Germany where she worked in a bakery. At that time, she was also able to travel to Italy and France to gain even more insight into the pastry business.
Within about 15 minutes, we were presented with our meals and marveled at the size of them, realizing that we’d most certainly be taking some home. My mildly seasoned beef patty served with ajvar and onions could have fed more than one person, and, of course, you could say the same about my husband’s cevapi.
As for the flavor of the pljeskavica, I can compare it to the smaller versions of European hamburgers that they offer at the annual St. Anne’s Slavic Fest at the Byzantine Church held on Locust Lane in Harrisburg (pre-COVID).
The sides were outstanding. The Mediterranean salad, made with plenty of chopped lettuce, feta and diced cucumbers, scallions and tomatoes, was delicious, as were the chard potatoes. I’ve never mixed chard with potatoes before, but I like the combination. Neither ingredient overpowered the other, and they both worked in unison to make it a tasty dish.
We asked the server to pack up our leftovers to go, and before I left, I decided to order, as Monty Python might say, “That wafer thin mint,” although this time it was a miniature brownie with a peanut butter rosette piped atop. It was very good, light and ended the rather heavy lunch on a sweet note.
I don’t see too many advertisements for Dalicia, so I’m assuming as the words spreads, the eatery will gain new customers. I hope so, because Mechanicsburg needs more diverse food options, and this restaurant, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, certainly fills that niche.
Next Up: Hickory Ridge Restaurant in Middlesex Township