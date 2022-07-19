Discerning Diner: Cracked Pot Coffee Shop serves the community in Upper Allen Township

Every so often it’s fun to stop for lunch at a place that may not have the most extensive menu but whose purpose goes beyond sandwiches and salads.

The Cracked Pot Coffee Shop, located at 130 Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township, opened its doors in 2016 and provides employment opportunities for youths who are aging or have already aged out of foster care. The website for the faith-based nonprofit coffee shop invites the community to “join us as we change lives and our community one cup of coffee at a time.”

The shop prides itself on slowing down to make connections not only between the staff and the customers but also among the staff itself. Nowhere is that more evident than in the cheerful greetings to customers and the chatter among the staff that creates a casual, comfortable atmosphere in the house-turned-coffeeshop.

I stopped in recently during a day-long errand run to pick up some lunch. As mentioned above, the choices are limited, which isn’t always a bad thing. For me, limited menus mean easier decisions on what to have.

Panini sandwiches are the primary menu item. There’s the chicken salad panini featuring home-made cranberry almond chicken salad, muenster cheese, greens and tomatoes, and a traditional grilled cheese panini to which visitors can add bacon, tomato or greens for a small upcharge.

I had the “Ruth” panini, which was made with Roasted turkey, bacon, muenster cheese, greens, tomatoes and herb mayo. It was grilled to perfection, and I really enjoyed the choice to use muenster cheese in the panini instead of more common options like provolone or cheddar.

Paninis are served with potato chips, but I switched that out for a generously-sized fruit cup that included blueberries, strawberries, mandarin oranges and watermelon.

Any of the paninis can be ordered as part of the coffee shop’s “choose two” option in which diners can order a half a panini and a bowl of soup or small salad. One good look at the thick, hearty vegetable soup that my sister ordered with her half-panini made me wish I hadn’t stuck to the panini alone.

For the lunch or dinner crowd, there’s also the Rosalie salad that is made with a bed of greens topped with strawberries, blueberries, oranges, croutons and served with strawberry blush wine vinaigrette.

There are more options for breakfast or a snack including bagels, muffins, chocolate chip cookies, loaded banana bread, avocado toast and the quiche of the month. There’s also a children’s menu with old favorites like peanut butter sandwiches or grilled cheese.

The drinks menu is clearly where the Cracked Pot shines, if one were to judge by the people carrying smoothies and coffee-based drinks as takeout orders. There are four varieties of smoothies available, as well as the typical mochas, lattes, cappuccino and brewed coffees. I was happy to see that one of my favorites – the dirty chai latte – was listed on the menu as a regular offering instead of something that had to be specially ordered.

The coffee is also a place where the Cracked Pot is trying to make a difference in the world. The shop is partnered with Lancaster-based Passenger Coffee, a roaster committed to paying fair wages to the growers, producers and exporters with whom it works.

So the next time you’re in the mood for someplace different, someplace besides the corporate coffee shops, give the Cracked Pot a try. By doing something different, you can help make a difference.