Discerning Diner: Comfort food returns with Grandma Stamm's in Carlisle

Back when I was a kid, the last thing we wanted to have happen on a Sunday morning was for Dad to hit the red light at the intersection of East High and Bedford streets on the way home from church. The smell of the fried chicken emanating from Mrs. Stamm’s Deli would make us hungry and probably more than a little whiny.

For decades, Mrs. Stamm’s tempted Carlisle residents with fried chicken and the fixings, including their famed stuffing balls. The business changed hands a few years ago, becoming Roosters for a couple of years.

Now, the old name graces a new restaurant – a move that’s as much paying homage as it is bowing to the reality that a not insignificant portion of Carlisle’s population is always going to think of the establishment at 44 East High St. as Stamm’s.

The owners of Grandma Stamm’s Comfort Food have made some welcome changes to the interior of the take-out restaurant. The front has been rearranged to give more space for people to place their orders and wait for orders to be done. There’s space in an adjoining room to wait as well.

New dividers have gone up between the ordering area and the kitchen. Though I’m sure some people like to be able to see the whole way back into where their food was being prepared, I was never one of them. The new arrangement gives a cleaner, more closed-off feel to the food prep area.

But, renovations to the building, as welcoming as they are, aren’t the important part to most locals. The food is.

On that count, they can rest assured that the traditional stuffing balls are still on the menu, served in an order of six. That startled me at first. Six of the deep-fried stuffing balls seemed a little much, but the cheerful owner told me they decreased the size, though they are happy to make them in the old size if requested.

Instead of being about the size of a tennis ball, they’re now the size of a golf ball. For my sister and I, the size change was a split decision. I liked the smaller size for dipping in gravy, but she preferred the old size.

Family size meals of eight pieces of fried or rotisserie chicken are available with or without sides. Sides include macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, wedges, fries, slaw, macaroni salad and potato salad.

Individual meals are created a la carte. Customers can select from individual fried chicken pieces or chicken tenders and add whatever sides they like.

The “secret” specials, which aren’t so secret anymore, are the fried macaroni and cheese roll and the comfort bowl. The comfort bowl is a take on the bowls served at certain chain chicken restaurants. They’re made with a good-sized chicken tender, corn and gravy on a base of either mashed potatoes, fries, macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes.

I tried the comfort bowl with mashed potatoes. The chicken and gravy were good, as expected, but the mashed potatoes were less stiff than I like. Honestly, though, that could have been because of the other toppings mixing in.

Overall, I’m glad to see the old name taking on new life while offering comfort food at reasonable prices. Hopefully, Grandma Stamm’s will have as long and successful a run on East High as their namesake did.