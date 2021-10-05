Discerning Diner: CJ’s American Pub & Grill is busy for reason

I’ve been writing this column about Cumberland County restaurants every other week for about six years now and am always amazed that I am still discovering eateries that are new to me. It’s not often that I travel to Shippensburg, though, so I suppose it makes sense that I’d be unfamiliar with CJ’s American Pub & Grill on King Street.
When I decided to visit the establishment a few Saturdays ago and saw that they had a presence on Open Table, I booked a reservation for 5:30 p.m., thinking that it was probably unnecessary for such an early time slot. As it turned out, those reservations were indeed necessary.
When we pulled into the large parking lot, we noticed it was rather full already. As we made our way into the restaurant and took our place in line, we heard the hostess informing dejected people that a 45-minute wait was ahead should they wish to stay. We were glad that we secured reservations, but were told we’d have to wait a few minutes, so we took a seat on a bench in the overflow area.
CJ’s Pub & Grill is spacious, with a bar and dining area in the front room and two additional dining rooms adjacent to the hostess stand. Music memorabilia lines the walls, with several televisions mounted in the bar and front dining area.
Within 10 minutes, we were led to a comfy booth. Soon after we were able to relax with a drink — he with a martini and me with a “peachy lemon drop.” We perused the menu, which is comprised of contemporary American fare.
Carnivores, in particular, will be in their element with the abundance of meat dishes smoked in house. Appetizers include items like smoked wings, smoked crab dip and “smokehouse nachos” made with smoked brisket, four-cheese bacon Mornay sauce, pico de gallo and “boom boom shrimp,” which are breaded and tossed in a spicy sauce. A small selection of salads includes a steak salad, taco salad and a grilled Caesar.
CJ’s dedicates much of the menu to its “smokehouse” selections. Among them are ribs, pulled pork and brisket tacos that that can be paired with any of a half dozen house-made BBQ sauces.
Among the 10 sandwiches listed are haddock, grilled cheese, hamburgers, tuna, French dip, crab cake and a vegetarian black bean burger, to name a few.
Steak lovers have a choice of three: sirloin strip, filet mignon and a culotte steak, known as one of the best beef cuts for grilling. Additional dinner selections include hearty fare like smoked prime rib, smoked chicken penne pasta and blackened chicken alfredo. Some of the seafood selections include fish and chips, friend shrimp, broiled haddock, teriyaki salmon and crab au gratin.
My husband saw the smoked prime rib and was sold on it ($29.95). I, on the other hand, was delighted to see a dish that isn’t often part of a menu lineup. The crab au gratin ($29.95), made with jumbo lump crab, imperial sauce, cheddar jack and panko, was calling my name.
It didn’t take more than 15 minutes for our salads to hit the table, and I really enjoyed my Caesar. The grilled romaine hearts took the salad up a notch and they were served with a hearty portion of grated cheese, with cherry tomatoes and croutons on the side.
Shortly after we finished our salads, our piping hot, delicious entrees arrived; so despite being busy, the service was top notch and the kitchen easily kept up with demand.
My husband enjoyed his generous serving of prime rib, which was elevated by the smokiness of the meat, and we shared a creamy portion of mac and cheese, which was also quite tasty.
As for my crab gratin, I loved every bit of the dish from the generous portion of jumbo lump crab meat to the creamy imperial sauce, the texture from the panko bread crumbs and the slight hint of spiciness, which added to the flavor of the overall dish. To describe it as “rich” would be an understatement, but it’s an indulgence that a crab lover shouldn’t pass up. I ended up taking some of it home to enjoy again the following day.
We were too full to order anything else, but when I saw my favorite dessert on the menu, I had to break down and order a slice of peanut butter pie ($7). I took a few bites of it before we headed out and it was fantastic, with a chocolate cookie bottom and just the right amount of peanut butter creaminess. They gilded the lily by studding it with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topping it with chocolate ganache, white chocolate swirls and a half a peanut butter cup.