Discerning Diner: CJ’s American Pub & Grill is busy for reason

It didn’t take more than 15 minutes for our salads to hit the table, and I really enjoyed my Caesar. The grilled romaine hearts took the salad up a notch and they were served with a hearty portion of grated cheese, with cherry tomatoes and croutons on the side.

Shortly after we finished our salads, our piping hot, delicious entrees arrived; so despite being busy, the service was top notch and the kitchen easily kept up with demand.

My husband enjoyed his generous serving of prime rib, which was elevated by the smokiness of the meat, and we shared a creamy portion of mac and cheese, which was also quite tasty.

As for my crab gratin, I loved every bit of the dish from the generous portion of jumbo lump crab meat to the creamy imperial sauce, the texture from the panko bread crumbs and the slight hint of spiciness, which added to the flavor of the overall dish. To describe it as “rich” would be an understatement, but it’s an indulgence that a crab lover shouldn’t pass up. I ended up taking some of it home to enjoy again the following day.