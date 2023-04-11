If I didn't know Chop Shish in Camp Hill celebrated their soft opening at the end of March, I never would have believed they'd just opened for business.

Every staff member I encountered from walking in the door to exiting seemed an expert in hospitality and the food was prepared with delicate mastery.

Located at 2201 Market St., in Camp Hill, Chop Shish occupies a quaint little building at the corner of Market and South 22nd Street.

The family-owned restaurant held its soft opening March 22 and features a selection of Turkish and Mediterranean options from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Given the opportunity to describe Chop Shish's atmosphere and décor in a single word, I would go with classy.

The dining room is small without being cramped, though I would recommend making reservations ahead of time to ensure available seating.

White-clothed tables line both sides of the restaurant with an open aisleway for walking in between.

A dark ceiling and light walls tie in the highlights and shadows of large cityscapes that cover various walls, and soft, warm lighting complements natural light that streams in from nearly every direction.

The menu features a variety of hot and cold appetizers, including stuffed grape leaves, hummus and falafel. Lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetarian entrees also make up a large portion of the food options, with multiple kebabs from which to choose. Vegetables, too, accompany many of the meals, and the menu also outlines some soup and salad choices.

I'll be honest though, having not known much about Turkish or Mediterranean food before heading in for dinner Thursday, my dad and I spent about 10 minutes in the parking lot Googling the menu and devising a plan that would allow us to sample as many items as possible.

I'm happy to report our mission was a success.

After receiving a warm greeting at the door, we were seated quickly, even without reservations.

In the interest of trying one of Chop Shish's drink options, which includes a selection of soft drinks and tea, I ordered an ayran ($2).

The yogurt based drink with sparking water and salt came in an elegant drinking glass and shared a similar thickness and appearance as eggnog. A savory flavor and saltiness permeates the Turkish beverage, though as someone whose taste buds much prefer sugar to salt, I personally believe I would have enjoyed the ayran a little more if had it been sweeter (which, I understand, would have entirely defeated the purpose of the drink's savory essence).

Sticking to our "try everything possible" mentality, my dad and I decided to order one entrée each and split both in half to swap.

He went with the grilled salmon ($21) while I opted for the shrimp kebab ($21), and each came with their own garden salads and rice. Both plates were full, with greens placed around healthy portions of rice and meat.

The two pieces of salmon were richly grilled and flavorful, with tender meat encased in a delicate, flaky exterior. The five shrimp too, carried flavors of the grill, and the rice, softly cooked, paired nicely with the lettuce, tomatoes and onions that made up the garden salad.

If you'd asked me before the meal which option I thought I'd like more, I would have said the shrimp. However, upon finishing dinner, while it would have been close, I think the salmon took home the prize.

After dinner, my dad and I decided to execute the same half-and-half plan with dessert, allowing us to sample two different items.

One was a baklava ($6.50), which contained morsels of pistachio tucked between layers of thin phyllo pastry and drizzled with butter syrup. Four pieces circled a tuft of whipped cream at the center of the plate.

The other was kazandibi ($6.50) a flan-like, milk based pudding topped with a fine cinnamon and brown sugar crust.

This sweet, creamy dessert practically melts in the mouth and would alone draw me back for a return trip to Chop Shish, exceptional service and delicious food aside.

Considering the fact that I haven't yet sampled the restaurant's Turkish coffee (which I whole-heartedly believe would pair well with baklava or kazandibi), I'm thinking I may have to find more excuses to visit Camp Hill.