Discerning Diner: Chicken served every which way in Lower Allen

It’s not often that my travels take me to the Cedar Cliff area of Lower Allen Township, so I was surprised to learn that Joey’s Chicken Shack had opened in The Shoppes at Cedar Cliff back in 2017.

If you remember the old Gullifty’s, which was a mainstay in the plaza for many years, Joey’s Chicken Shack is located right across from the former restaurant.

I somehow had it in my head that I would be enjoying a sit-down meal at their establishment; that is until I did a little research and learned that Joey’s is still in “take-out only” mode. I switched gears and called in an order during the dinner hour on Friday night. The friendly employee who answered the phone estimated that our order would be ready in 35 minutes. It turned out that the timing was right on the money, and when I arrived a half hour later, I waited only for about five minutes.

As far as décor is concerned, you won’t see much in the spartan, casual eatery, but a few socially distant mismatched chairs for customers to sit while they wait. Tables have been cleared out and little remains other than the name of the restaurant with a heart and chicken logo festooned on one wall, a painting on the opposite wall and marked areas for customers to judge how far apart they should stand while waiting.