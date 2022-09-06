Discerning Diner: Casa Mariachi serves up authentic cuisine in Mechanicsburg

One of the area’s best Mexican restaurants is in an unassuming storefront in the Windsor Park Shopping Center along Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg.

Casa Mariachi serves up authentic classical cuisine in a small restaurant with bright yellow over brick red walls decorated with items reminiscent of Mexico. Even the television in the corner plays into the theme. No sports or news on this television. Instead, it’s a mariachi band.

When we visited recently, we were surprised to see a few tables occupied. It wasn’t quite dinner time on a Saturday afternoon on a holiday weekend, which generally isn’t the most prime time for dining out. We were ushered to a table immediately and a server quickly came for our drink orders.

There are no fountain drinks served here, but there are options including American sodas, bottled water and Mexican Jarritos sodas in addition to milkshakes and hot drinks. One thing to note is that they do serve Mexican Coca-Cola, so those in the mood for full-on sugar in their drink can have at it.

Casa Mariachi’s appetizer options take up the full front of the two-page menu. Here’s where a savvy diner can come up with a terrific mix-and-match platter with options including nachos, tamales, salads, chalupas, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, soups, chilaquiles, tortas poblanas, huaraches, sopes and flautas.

Granted, mixing and matching could mean more food is served than could be eaten by one person, so it might be a fun way for a group to sample since some of the dishes include two or more pieces per order.

There’s also a children’s menu that includes cheeseburger and chicken nugget platters, as well as macaroni and cheese and mozzarella sticks. A hamburger or cheeseburger is also available in case someone in the dining party isn’t fond of Mexican food.

All the same, it would be a mistake not to give one of these dishes a try. A brief description is offered under each of the entrée options so diners can steer clear of spicier dishes or dishes with ingredients they may not like. The seafood menu included shrimp, tilapia and salmon dishes, while the main entrée list offered pork, chicken and beef.

I opted for the Camarones a la Diabla, featuring sauteed shrimp in a spicy red sauce. As one might expect from any dish with the “Diabla” in it, the sauce was indeed spicy and generously covered the shrimp. It was especially good when mixed in with the rice that came with the entrée. Each entrée is also served with refried beans and homemade tortillas that come to the table nicely warmed.

My sister decided to try the “mixtas” fajita, which included a mix of beef, shrimp and chicken mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. It, too, came with refried beans, rice and tortillas, and there was more than enough there for her to take a box along home.

Typically, I don’t get dessert when I go out, but I had seen a photo of the churros online and had to try them. The cinnamon-covered fried dough sticks were served in a square with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in the middle and both chocolate and dulce de leche sauce drizzled over top. It was a simple but delicious end to a great meal.

Don’t let the strip mall exterior fool you. Stepping through the doors of Casa Mariachi is like stepping into a bit of Mexico, in a culinary sense, and it’s well worth the trip.