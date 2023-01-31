Discerning Diner: Carlisle's Yak N Yeti II brings cuisines from the Himalayas downtown

I believe if someone had bothered to count the number of times I repeated the phrase "I'm so excited" leading up to my venture to Yak N Yeti II in Carlisle, it would have been well over a dozen.

As someone who spends a decent amount of time driving through the downtown area, I must admit the restaurant's storefront has always caught my interest.

Maybe it's the bright red trim or the detailed design work that frames the windows. Or perhaps it's the giant mural featuring Molly Pitcher and other Carlisle figures that dominates the east side of the building.

Regardless, it was a Sunday night, a sign on the door spelled out "Open," and I was excited.

Nestled beside Hamilton Restaurant at 49 W. High St., Yak N Yeti II claims to be central Pennsylvania's only restaurant that serves Bhutanese and Nepalese cuisines from the Himalayas.

The Carlisle restaurant opened in 2018 and while it bears a Roman numeral II in its name and serves as a second location for the business, it's the only remaining Yak N Yeti facility. The original Yak N Yeti opened at 213 3rd St., in New Cumberland in 2016, and closed in 2021 due to a lack of staff, the restaurant said.

Owners Tenzin Norbu and Sanya Yeh opened another Bhutanese and Nepalese restaurant called Norbu in Lancaster in 2021, according to the business.

I'm happy to report the intricate paintings of Yak N Yeti II's storefront reflect a similar attention to detail inside. Simple white walls are spared from a sense of plainness by paintings and artifacts bursting with an array of reds, blues, golds and greens. Dragons weave their way through several of the designs, and a golden Buddha statue perches along the restaurant's eastern wall.

A selection of tables and booths fill the small-without-feeling-like-it space, separated by an ornately-painted fence that sections off portions of the dining area.

Menus wait for guests in baskets at booths and include entrees divided into Nepalese and Bhutanese cuisines.

The restaurant said Bhutanese food is influenced by neighboring areas but remains less oily than Indian or Chinese food. It's also commonly cooked with smoked cheese and chili called datsi, which can be found a variety of Yak N Yeti II's Bhutanese offerings. Nepali options include a diverse range of Asian themes, and incorporate chickpeas, Yak n Yeti II said.

Drink selections are kept simple with options of canned sodas, milk tea, black tea and Lassi, a cold, yogurt-based drink. Sides and starters also appear on Yak N Yeti II's menu, including various forms of momo, or dumplings stuffed with beef, chicken or veggies and served with chutney.

A kids' menu keeps even the choosiest of eaters in mind with chicken and fries and noodles with cheese options among smaller portions of Yak N Yeti II's offerings.

I kicked off my dinner with a strawberry lassi ($4.99), leaving the menu's plain and mango lassi options behind for another visit. The drink comes in a large, handled cup for dine-in customers and is thinner than yogurt or a smoothie but thick enough to induce a lassi moustache if the drinker doesn't keep a napkin handy. The menu uses the words "sweet and tangy," to define a lassi, and I don't believe there could be a more fitting description.

For a starter, I sampled Yak N Yeti's beef momos ($8.99) and found the dumpling to be delicate, yet flavorful combined with its contents. The cilantro chutney that accompanied the momos was light with no risk of overpowering the dish.

After much debate and mind changing, I settled on Himalayan chicken masala, a Nepalese option, as my entrée. As the dish was placed in front of me, the bright orange sauce made me question momentarily if I might have accidentally ordered something extra spicy (which, to my dismay, just isn't my cup of tea) but I needn't have worried. The yogurt-marinated chicken swimming in a soup-like, creamy tomato sauce would have pleased even the most spice-sensitive taste buds without any danger of blandness.

The dish was served with a scoop of rice and portioned generously enough for me to enjoy a second helping later.

With three 10-out-of-10 scores for the three items that I sampled at Yak N Yeti II, a mouthwatering aroma hovering throughout the dining room and excellent service, I think it's fair to say my initial excitement was well placed and has since transformed into an eagerness to return.