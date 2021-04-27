Discerning Diner: Caffe 101 offers table service in picturesque area of Boiling Springs

It’s been a few years since I stopped at Caffe 101, but I always enjoy Boiling Springs.
Those who are familiar with the area know how picturesque it is. As the weather warms, more people can be seen taking a leisurely stroll around Children’s Lake, which dates back to 1750, when the dam was used to provide water power for iron production. Ducking into Caffe 101 located on the square at the corner of Front Street, is something I recommend.
It may also be helpful to mention that patrons are not relegated to street parking. In the past, I failed to notice that there’s a small parking lot behind the restaurant that accommodates about a dozen or so cars.
I also noticed that a few things have changed since I visited, starting with how orders are placed. Customers no longer order up front, but rather at their tables after being seated by an employee.
Those who are familiar with the old menu may also be interested to learn that it has expanded beyond coffee-based drinks, baked goods, breakfast fare and sandwiches.
Although Caffe 101 continues to offer breakfast items like omelets, waffles, French toast, breakfast sandwiches and eggs benedict, there are additional selections. For lunch, customers can choose from a variety of wraps with ingredients like chicken, portobello mushroom and turkey. Sandwiches include Reubens, Rachels, BLTS and turkey flatbread, to name a few.
Another surprise is the number of Mexican-influenced items on the menu. In addition to the classic salad choices, like Cobb and Caesar, there are taco salads, fajita salads and an enticing ensalada a la parrilla, comprised of grilled veggies, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, red peppers, onions and portobello mushrooms served on a bed of romaine, finished with avocado-lime dressing, balsamic vinaigrette and cilantro.
Mexican food fans can also order from a list of quesadillas, dig into a serving of nachos or order a stick-to-your-ribs “Pollo bowl” with rice, beans and grilled chicken served with cilantro, onion and salsa.
If the kiddos are tagging along, Caffe 101 offers a separate menu for children 12 and younger, with items like grilled cheese, mac and cheese, chicken fingers, quesadillas and more, all for $8, which includes a fountain soda or milk.
Speaking of drinks, Caffe serves up unique drinks like Horchata and Mexican lemonade, which are sure to hit the spot as the weather warms.
When my husband and I visited on Friday afternoon, we were a bit disappointed that it was too chilly to relax on the lovely patio with the view of the lake, so we opted instead for a seat inside, near a wall-sized black-and-white photograph of old Boiling Springs. The décor at Caffe 101 is simple and attractive, with gleaming hardwood floors, gray walls and a white archway separating two seating areas. Seating is a combination of high- and low-top wood tables, and lighting is warm and subdued to tastefully augment the copious natural light.
I had a hard time choosing between the taco salad and a simple sandwich, but in the end, the turkey, avocado and bacon sandwich won out ($9.99). My husband opted for the pastrami and swiss ($9.99.), with an upcharge of $2 for coleslaw. To that, he added a cup of coffee ($1.75).
We waited about 15 minutes for our sandwiches and were impressed with our orders. Mine was piled high with turkey, cheddar and several slices of avocado and bacon. The soft, pillowy ciabatta was quite a treat, and everything tasted fresh. My husband declared his pastrami delicious.
We were both fans of the coleslaw, something that I often hesitate to order because it can be hit or miss. All of the ingredients were finely diced, and the dressing had just the right amount of tang; it was neither too wet, nor too sugary, as some can be.
I must mention our waitress, too. She was extremely pleasant and certainly on top of things as she refilled our waters and made sure we were satisfied with our selections.
It’s not often that I get to Boiling Springs, but when I do visit, I always seem to have a nice time, whether it be watching the ducks on the lake or taking a picturesque stroll. Now I know that good food also awaits, and I hope to return again sooner, rather than later.
