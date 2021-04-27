Discerning Diner: Caffe 101 offers table service in picturesque area of Boiling Springs

I had a hard time choosing between the taco salad and a simple sandwich, but in the end, the turkey, avocado and bacon sandwich won out ($9.99). My husband opted for the pastrami and swiss ($9.99.), with an upcharge of $2 for coleslaw. To that, he added a cup of coffee ($1.75).

We waited about 15 minutes for our sandwiches and were impressed with our orders. Mine was piled high with turkey, cheddar and several slices of avocado and bacon. The soft, pillowy ciabatta was quite a treat, and everything tasted fresh. My husband declared his pastrami delicious.

We were both fans of the coleslaw, something that I often hesitate to order because it can be hit or miss. All of the ingredients were finely diced, and the dressing had just the right amount of tang; it was neither too wet, nor too sugary, as some can be.

I must mention our waitress, too. She was extremely pleasant and certainly on top of things as she refilled our waters and made sure we were satisfied with our selections.

It’s not often that I get to Boiling Springs, but when I do visit, I always seem to have a nice time, whether it be watching the ducks on the lake or taking a picturesque stroll. Now I know that good food also awaits, and I hope to return again sooner, rather than later.

