Discerning Diner: Business is booming at new El Sol Cantina location

When I learned that El Sol would be opening another location in the former Federal Taphouse on Market Street near Camp Hill, I was excited to pay a visit to the new place.
However, I also knew I’d likely be just one customer in a long line of customers with the same idea. I called ahead for reservations, only to be informed that it’s first-come, first-serve. My husband and I hatched a plan to show up at 5:30 p.m. to avoid the crowds. Guess what? So did everyone else. The best laid plans, as they say. We did, however, manage to nab the last parking spot.
When we gave our names at the front desk, we were informed by a friendly employee that the wait would be 30 minutes.
When I said, “That’s OK, we’ll come back for lunch,” she responded, “We’re not open for lunch yet." I resigned myself to the wait.
The bar was full, as were all the seats in the bar area and the dining rooms off the bar, so it was a nice surprise when our pager went off just 15 minutes later. Without a waiting area, it was difficult to stay out of people’s way, whether they were coming, going or serving. We were then led to a seat in the bar area, which is comprised of high-top seating, which isn’t my first choice, but I figured at this point I’d better take what I can get.
The décor at El Sol Cantina is attractive with dark sage walls in the bar area, festooned with art depicting scenes of workers harvesting blue agave, from which tequila is made. I noticed a lighter color scheme in the main dining area, but decided against meandering over there due to the full house. What I found especially eye catching throughout the establishment were the many Mexican tin star lamps hanging from the ceilings and twinkling with colorful lights.
The rather comprehensive menu included appetizers like a salsa sampler, including four types of salsas served with warmed chips, crab guacamole served with chips and salsa, and chorizo queso fundido, described as chorizo with melted Mexican cheese, diced poblano and red peppers, served with corn tortilla, chips and salsa.
A selection of salads includes the always-popular taco salad, a grilled romaine salad topped with salmon, and a “chicken fiesta salad,” described as “iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, shredded cheese and tortilla strips, topped with pieces of grilled chicken tossed in a zesty sauce.”
For fans of the sizzling skillet of sauteed veggies served with strips of meat known as fajitas, there are several selections available, with ingredients like seafood, chicken, steak, shrimp or a mix of all three. Quesadillas, burritos, tacos and flatbreads also made it to the menu, with the same cast of characters starring chicken, shrimp, seafood, chorizo, pork, steak and a vegetarian option for each.
If that’s not enough variety, there are seafood entrees like lobster enchiladas and "tilapia Jalisco," made with tilapia and sauteed tomatoes, onions and mushrooms in a lime sauce.. There's also "camarones al la diabla," described as jumbo Gulf shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a spicy sauce crafted from three kinds of chiles and spices. Finally, there is a selection of ceviche, with ingredients like red snapper, tilapia and shrimp, to name a few.
And I’d be remiss not to mention that the star of the spirit show at El Sol Cantina is tequila, from the art that decorates the walls, to a huge chalkboard that lists dozens of tequila options aged the way you like, whether it be blanco, reposado, anejo or extra anejo.
Narrowing down our meal choices was a bit difficult with such a large menu, but eventually my husband decided on the "fajita mixtas," with shrimp, steak and chicken ($18). I chose the "chilis mixtos," comprised of two stuffed poblano peppers — one with a ground beef and vegetable mixture and the other with a shredded chicken breast and vegetable mixture ($18).
Did I mention that the place was hopping? Well, so were the servers, who seemed unflappable as they showed a sense of urgency without breaking a sweat.
Within 15 minutes we were digging into our respective meals. My entrée was fresh tasting and each of the components of the colorful plate paired well with the stuffed poblano peppers, which were topped with a generous amount of shredded, melted cheese. I enjoyed the mildly spicy refried beans, the tomatoey Spanish rice, and the side of bright-tasting salsa, guac and sour cream that complemented the poblanos.
My husband enjoyed his fajita, also mentioning the freshness of the dish and the outstanding rendition of all three proteins, with shrimp winning the day amid the savory peppers and onions.
When it was time to leave, I noticed that the check read 6:33 p.m. It was hard to believe that we were in and out of the restaurant within an hour. They keep things moving, so if you drive past El Sol Cantina and see a line out the door, don’t allow that to deter you from stopping in - that is, unless you fail to find a parking spot.
