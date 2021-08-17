Discerning Diner: Business is booming at new El Sol Cantina location

When I learned that El Sol would be opening another location in the former Federal Taphouse on Market Street near Camp Hill, I was excited to pay a visit to the new place.

However, I also knew I’d likely be just one customer in a long line of customers with the same idea. I called ahead for reservations, only to be informed that it’s first-come, first-serve. My husband and I hatched a plan to show up at 5:30 p.m. to avoid the crowds. Guess what? So did everyone else. The best laid plans, as they say. We did, however, manage to nab the last parking spot.

When we gave our names at the front desk, we were informed by a friendly employee that the wait would be 30 minutes.

When I said, “That’s OK, we’ll come back for lunch,” she responded, “We’re not open for lunch yet." I resigned myself to the wait.

The bar was full, as were all the seats in the bar area and the dining rooms off the bar, so it was a nice surprise when our pager went off just 15 minutes later. Without a waiting area, it was difficult to stay out of people’s way, whether they were coming, going or serving. We were then led to a seat in the bar area, which is comprised of high-top seating, which isn’t my first choice, but I figured at this point I’d better take what I can get.