Discerning Diner: Burmese, Japanese and Thai dishes: Order them all at Tri Asian Taste in Hampden Township

Burmese stir-fried noodle dishes are, once again, served with the customer’s choice of protein and combined with ingredients like onion, broccoli, carrot and egg.

Those who are a little less adventurous may want to try one of the fried rice dishes on the menu, like the pineapple fried rice comprised of the customer’s choice of protein, jasmine rice, pineapple, onions, peas, cashews and egg.

A hearty meal

Our dishes arrived at the table within 20 minutes and portions were plentiful. I enjoyed my medium-spiced red chicken curry and used only about half the rice presented with the dish. The delicious basil flavor was pronounced, enhancing the flavor of the coconut milk and the fresh red bell peppers.

My friend’s salad, the Khauk Swe Thoke, contained chicken, noodles, cabbage, cucumber, fried onion, garlic, cilantro and lime juice, a combination that was new to us both. He described the dish as “craveable” and liked the mouth feel of the oil-coated al dente udon noodles and how each ingredient stood on its own, but also complemented the entire dish as a whole.