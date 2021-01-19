Discerning Diner: Big Ray’s is worth the wait

Additional menu items include all-beef dogs, which come with ketchup, mustard and onion relish, and a choice of additional toppings like chili, sauerkraut, bacon, jalapenos and cheese. If your preference is chicken, you can opt for wings done various ways, or ask for it grilled and served in a sandwich or a wrap. You can also order it atop a garden salad.

Ray’s also offers chili and fresh cut fries, ranging from hot to mild, depending on which topping the customer chooses. I was attracted to the fiesta fries, served with cheddar cheese, jalapeno, cayenne pepper and ranch dressing, but I am still paying for holiday splurges, so I passed.

Kiddos have their own section of the menu, with options like chicken tenders, mac and cheese and, of course, burgers and dogs, all for less than $6. And the one sure way the kids will try to convince the parents to return again is to offer them free ice cream at the end of the meal.

I believe I’ve mentioned before that my husband has quite the appetite, so I can’t say I was surprised to hear him order the triple cheeseburger ($8.79). Well, at least it only contained three, 4-ounce patties, unlike the other "single" options, which were 6 ounces. If that weren’t enough, he added a chili dog, named "The City Island" to the mix ($3.99).