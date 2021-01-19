Discerning Diner: Big Ray’s is worth the wait

If you’ve traveled down Simpson Ferry Road from Lower Allen Township on the way to Shiremanstown, you may have missed a small strip mall tucked behind a convenience store called Simpson Ferry Crossing, which is where Big Ray’s Burgers and Dogs is located.
Big Ray’s has been in the area since 2019, though I hadn’t heard of the place until someone suggested it.
My husband and I visited last Thursday during the lunch hour and easily found parking in the lot in the front of the eatery, which, by the way, features several large picnic tables for outside dining when the weather warms. I, myself, was happy to see customers enjoying their food inside since nothing beats a piping hot burger straight from the grill.
Upon entering, we noticed that the protocol was to place the order at the front counter. A helpful, oversized chalkboard listed all the options, which eliminated fiddling with a menu, which is a plus these days.
Big Ray’s offers an ample selection of 11 burgers, hand pressed daily and made with certified angus ground beef. Among them are “The Cowboy,” with bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ sauce; “The Big Ray,” with mayo, lettuce, pickle, onion, bacon and American cheese; “The Steelworker,” with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar cheese and chili; and the comically named “Hell to Pay,” with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onion and a “spicy house spread.”
Additional menu items include all-beef dogs, which come with ketchup, mustard and onion relish, and a choice of additional toppings like chili, sauerkraut, bacon, jalapenos and cheese. If your preference is chicken, you can opt for wings done various ways, or ask for it grilled and served in a sandwich or a wrap. You can also order it atop a garden salad.
Ray’s also offers chili and fresh cut fries, ranging from hot to mild, depending on which topping the customer chooses. I was attracted to the fiesta fries, served with cheddar cheese, jalapeno, cayenne pepper and ranch dressing, but I am still paying for holiday splurges, so I passed.
Kiddos have their own section of the menu, with options like chicken tenders, mac and cheese and, of course, burgers and dogs, all for less than $6. And the one sure way the kids will try to convince the parents to return again is to offer them free ice cream at the end of the meal.
I believe I’ve mentioned before that my husband has quite the appetite, so I can’t say I was surprised to hear him order the triple cheeseburger ($8.79). Well, at least it only contained three, 4-ounce patties, unlike the other "single" options, which were 6 ounces. If that weren’t enough, he added a chili dog, named "The City Island" to the mix ($3.99).
I can’t eat my burgers without onion, so I chose the Big Ray ($6.29), and substituted raw onion for caramelized onion. Afterward, we settled into a seat near the large picture windows to wait for our meals.
It took about 25 minutes before the employee appeared at our table with our orders. My charred-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside, 6-ounce burger was as good as it looked. My husband felt similarly, saying his triple-decker cheeseburger was juicy and cheesy and actually manageable as a hand-held item, despite its prodigious size.
The all-beef hotdog he ordered was also a substantial size and, according to him, it was tasty, but a bit messy due to the cumin-forward chili with which it was dressed. “Not that I’m complaining. Fork and knife is the way to go when it comes to a good chilidog,” he said.
Sometimes it’s the simple things that make a difference, and nothing can take the place of a good, hot, juicy, cheeseburger. I left the eatery with the knowledge that the next time I have a hankering for one, I may just call it in ahead of time, even if I do intend to eat it on-site.
After all, Big Ray’s motto is “it’s not fast food, it’s fresh food,” and sometimes good meals are worth the wait. If you’re tired of the anemic fast food burgers (that pale in comparison), you may agree that Big Ray’s is worth a visit.
Next Up: Chef de Crepe in Mechanicsburg