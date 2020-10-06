Discerning Diner: Big-city taste comes to small-town Lemoyne

As we waited for our meals, people started streaming in for takeout, as well as to dine in, and before we knew it, the restaurant was filled with patrons.

We didn’t have to wait long for our order of samosas to be delivered to the table, along with two sides of chutney: tamarind and cilantro. My favorite is the fresh herby flavor of the cilantro, but my husband enjoys the tangy tart flavor of the tamarind. Biting into the light, crispy samosas gave way to a spicy, creamy, pea and onion center brightened by flavors of ginger, chili and garam masala.

Dinner arrived just a few minutes after we finished our appetizers. My husband, who has ordered many a lamb vindaloo over the years, said he likes the dish because the pungent flavors of garlic, vinegar, chili and ginger complement the savory lamb quite nicely, and the end result is a dish that enlivens the senses and tantalizes the tastebuds. Nalan’s rendition of the dish did not disappoint, nor did my creamy chicken tikka masala or the ethereally light garlic naan. The chana masala was a nicely flavored, not-too-spicy side that paired well with both entrees.

Because of my experience, I’ve decided that this will be my new “go to” place for Indian food, and I look forward to a future trip where I can try the biryani.