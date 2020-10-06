Discerning Diner: Big-city taste comes to small-town Lemoyne

Authentic Southern Indian cuisine has made its way to the West Shore by way of Philadelphia. Nalan Indian Cuisine recently opened in the State Street Plaza in Lemoyne by brothers Mohan Raj Devarajulu and Hari Haran Karmegam.
The two men opened Thanal Indian Tavern in Philadelphia’s Logan Square approximately two years ago. Lemoyne appeared on their radar thanks to friends who lived in the area and regularly visited the tavern to partake in their favorite dishes.
When the brothers learned of the opportunity to take over the lease at the former Namaste restaurant, they took advantage of the chance to open their restaurant with the extra time afforded to them during the pandemic. Who says clouds don’t have silver linings?
The small restaurant is comprised of about six wooden tables at the moment, likely due to the current pandemic situation limiting capacity.
A bright eye-catching word cloud runs the length of one of the walls and is emblazoned with dozens of colorful adjectives like delectable, bright and enjoyable, all clustered around the bright yellow name, Nalan.
The opposite wall is a bit more subdued with faux white brick wallpaper and a group of small photos depicting typical Indian scenes.
The menu lists a selection of vegetarian appetizers like samosas and chili paneer, along with non-vegetarian appetizers, like coconut lamb and pan-fried shrimp with onion, tomato, pepper, garlic and lemon they call Prawn 65.
Also available are vegetable and non-vegetable curries, proteins like lamb and chicken cooked in a tandoor called tandoori and a selection of mixed rice dishes called biryani.
Also, on the menu is a selection of Southern Indian specialties called Dosas, which are similar to crepes and are featured along with layered flatbread called parottas, served as vegetarian, or with proteins like lamb, fish and chicken.
A small selection of desserts include the popular Indian donuts flavored with rose syrup called gulab jamun, along with khubani ka meetha, a sweet treat made with dried apricots and often served at weddings in Hyderabad, India.
When my husband and I arrived at the restaurant last Friday evening during the dinner hour, a family of about eight were enjoying their meals inside and a lone diner was dining outside at one of the two tables available.
We were seated immediately by a friendly waiter who took our orders and brought us each a bottle of water and glasses for the two craft beers we toted along.
We decided to begin our meals with an order of vegetable samosa ($3.99) and a side of chickpeas cooked with onion and tomato called chana masala ($9.99).
My husband chose for his entree a stick-to-your ribs dish comprised of lamb and spicy gravy served over potatoes called lamb vindaloo ($12.99). I, on the other hand, had a craving for a little less adventurous, but always popular, chicken tikka masala ($12.99). And chicken tikka masala isn’t quite so enjoyable without the requisite naan to sop up that wonderful, brightly flavored curry, so we added a serving of garlic naan to our feast ($2.99).
As we waited for our meals, people started streaming in for takeout, as well as to dine in, and before we knew it, the restaurant was filled with patrons.
We didn’t have to wait long for our order of samosas to be delivered to the table, along with two sides of chutney: tamarind and cilantro. My favorite is the fresh herby flavor of the cilantro, but my husband enjoys the tangy tart flavor of the tamarind. Biting into the light, crispy samosas gave way to a spicy, creamy, pea and onion center brightened by flavors of ginger, chili and garam masala.
Dinner arrived just a few minutes after we finished our appetizers. My husband, who has ordered many a lamb vindaloo over the years, said he likes the dish because the pungent flavors of garlic, vinegar, chili and ginger complement the savory lamb quite nicely, and the end result is a dish that enlivens the senses and tantalizes the tastebuds. Nalan’s rendition of the dish did not disappoint, nor did my creamy chicken tikka masala or the ethereally light garlic naan. The chana masala was a nicely flavored, not-too-spicy side that paired well with both entrees.
Because of my experience, I’ve decided that this will be my new “go to” place for Indian food, and I look forward to a future trip where I can try the biryani.
I’m sure that the residents of Lemoyne are thrilled to have yet another BYOB choose to operate in the State Street Plaza, and I am hoping that they will come out to support this newcomer as word spreads.
Nalan Indian Cuisine is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
Next Up: Dinner at the Watershed Pub in Camp Hill.
